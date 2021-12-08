Dallas Doings: December 9, 2021

Jerri and Fred Grunewald and Charlotte at GrandTime at Shalom, Nov. 21, 2021

Faye Spiegel and Mark Spiegel at GrandTime at Shalom, Nov. 21, 2021

Elaine and Gary Blend and their granddaughter Brooklyn at GrandTime at Shalom, Nov. 21, 2021 Photos: Lisa Rothberg

A GrandTime at Temple Shalom

On Sunday, Nov. 21, Temple Shalom hosted GrandTime at Shalom. This new program was made possible by a grant from the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and is geared toward reaching Jewish grandparents and their multifaith grandchildren. After months of planning, the dream became a reality. Grandparents and grandchildren joined together on the Temple Shalom playground. While kids hit the playground running, their grandparents mingled and socialized. Playing, learning about Jewish traditions, eating pizza and making menorahs was the perfect way to spend time with grandparents while meeting new friends. “We were so pleased to be able to bring together so many different kinds of families and share the universal values of Judaism that shine through our Hanukkah story,” said Deborah Niederman, RJE, director of Religious School and Young Family Programming.

The GrandTime program is free and open to the community. The next event will focus on Shabbat and be held on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Please RSVP by visiting https://templeshalomdallas.org/grandtime-at-shalom/.

—Submitted by

Lisa Rothberg

On Thanksgiving Day, members of Congregation Ohev Shalom delight first responders with homemade goodies at the Dallas Fire Station 13 in Far North Dallas.

On Thanksgiving Day, members of Congregation Ohev Shalom delight first responders with homemade goodies at the North Central police station in Far North Dallas. Photos: Courtesy Marcy Rhoads

Ohev Shalom thanks first responders

On Thanksgiving Day, members of Congregation Ohev Shalom continued their annual tradition of spending Thanksgiving delivering goodies and handwritten cards to their first responders — police and firefighters — to show their appreciation for all they do for our community.

Shoshana Ringelheim, the daughter of Rabbi Aryeh Rodin, has been organizing the experience so that all the children in the neighborhood can participate. Shoshana and Rachel Hartman baked cookies, pumpkin pie and other goodies that were delivered by the children and families.

Tiferet Israel’s Malka Menorah marked the eighth night of Hanukkah, Dec. 5, 2021.

Rabbi Meir Sabo leads Mincha and Maariv prior to lighting the Malka Menorah at Tiferet Israel’s celebration of the eighth night of Hanukkah, Dec. 5, 2021. Photos: Tiferet Israel

Tiferet Israel celebrates 8th night of Hanukkah

Tiferet Israel President Shirley Rovinsky welcomed congregants, children and grandchildren who joined in the celebration as the lights on the Malka Menorah were lit Sunday, Dec. 5. The celebration followed Mincha and Maariv services led by Rabbi Meir Sabo.

The beautiful mosaic menorah was constructed by Michael Malka in memory of his father, Reb Yitzhak Malka, z”l, who served as Tiferet Israel’s ritual director for over 20 years. Following the lighting, there was a sing-along with Rabbi Meir and Sarit Sabo and goodies of latke boxes to go, sufganiyot and hot apple cider.

The program was chaired by Steve Goldfine and Hanna Lambert, assisted by Tina Israel, Ed Jerome and Naomi Sanit.

—Submitted by

Tiferet Israel