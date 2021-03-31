Dallas Doings: Federation, Marcie Friedman, Anshai Torah

Federation supports community observance of Israel Week

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas is celebrating 73 years of Israel independence with more than a week of programs and ceremonies for the community.

Instead of hosting one central event for Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, the Federation is inviting the community to multiple online and in-person programs. Events will be held beginning on April 8 with Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, to April 18.

“Israel Week has been and continues to be an important part of maintaining a strong connection between Israel and our local Dallas Jewish community,” said Jonathan Rubenstein, Chair of the Israel & Overseas Committee, Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. “Support of Israel and Jewish communities around the world remains a key part of our Federation’s mission, and we are so pleased to have the opportunity to offer meaningful programming during this week while continuing to observe all pandemic-related protocols,” he added.

Funding for the events is being provided by the Federation’s Israel Week Micro Grants, and recipients include Akiba Yavneh Academy, Congregation Shearith Israel, Hillels of North Texas, Temple Emanu-El and Tiferet Israel. All the programs reflect the diversity of Israeli life and culture.

For Yom HaShoah, Dallas’ Partnership 2Gether program is partnering with The Ghetto Fighters Museum in Akko to honor the memories of those who lost their lives in the Holocaust.

On Tuesday, April 13, the community is invited to a Facebook Live observance of Yom HaZikaron, Israeli Memorial Day, followed the next day by Yom HaAtzmaut.

To learn more about what’s planned and to register, visit jewishdallas.org/IsraelWeek or contact Peta Silansky at psilansky@jewishdallas.org.

—Submitted by

Jamie Moore

Echo Hill’s Marcie Friedman shares camps’ summer plans with Temple Emanu-El Brotherhood

On March 3, Marcie Friedman and Army Major Robert McBride were the Temple Emanu-El Brotherhood’s guest speakers. Marcie and her family ran Echo Hill Ranch for more than 50 years – where several generations of Jewish kids enjoyed their summer experiences. Several people on the call had attended and said it was a magical place which should continue — and that’s exactly what is going to happen. The Friedmans are transforming the property and are planning to offer free summer camp to Gold Star children, whose mom or dad have been killed or died in the U.S. military. Jack Bell serves on the board of directors as is excited that they can offer this to children who live with such a great sacrifice. Marcie’s brother Kinky is also very involved along with many of his entertainment industry friends as well as several branches of the military.

—Submitted by

David Genz

Anshai Torah to host tennis tourney May 3

Congregation Anshai Torah will host its first LOVE Anshai Tennis Tournament Monday, May 3, at Fretz Tennis Center. Men and women of all ages, are invited to hit the courts to benefit the congregation’s programming. Check-in is at 9 a.m., and play will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We are so excited to bring our community to the courts for a morning of fun competition, good spirit and fundraising for Anshai Torah,” said Ricardo Szperling, who is co-chairing the event with Michelle Silver. “We’re happy to host this opportunity to take out the racquets to help our synagogue bring exciting educational, informative and social programs,” he added. The tournament committee includes Robin Feldman, Kim Velevis and Marni Wise-Itscovitch.

Proceeds will benefit the synagogue’s programming throughout CAT’s spectrum including guest speakers, events and learning opportunities.

“We are thrilled to invite the community to share this amazing addition to Anshai Torah’s calendar,” said Congregation Anshai Torah’s Rabbi Michael Kushnick. “We look forward to engaging in an enjoyable morning of togetherness that will support our congregation.”

The tournament will be played on 12 courts, with a maximum of 60 players participating in a round-robin format. Men’s and women’s teams, connected by player level at the event by organizers, will be reassigned after each match and the winner of the most games will take away final honors.

Snacks and drinks will be provided throughout the morning and all participants will receive thank-you gifts.

For more information, to register as a participant ($36/player) or as a sponsor, visit tinyurl.com/CAT-LOVE-TENNIS-TOURNEY

—Submitted by

Deb Silverthorn