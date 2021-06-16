Dallas Doings: Flag Day, Temple Emanu-El, Shearith Israel

Photos: Courtesy Sandra Cantor

From left, JWV Post 256 Commander Art Kaplan, National Auxiliary Secretary Roz Kaplan, Dallas Ladies Auxiliary President Jo Reingold, Past National President Sandra Cantor and National Officer of the Day Allan Cantor brought flags to The Legacy Midtown Park for Flag Day

Flag Day at The Legacy Midtown Park

Dr. Harvey J. Bloom Post 256 and Dallas Ladies Auxiliary of the Jewish War Veterans of America were honored to raise the inaugural three flags at the newest Legacy community in Dallas — The Legacy at Midtown Park — on Flag Day, June 14. There were resident and staff spectators and participation from resident Jerry Strug, a Korean War veteran who helped crank the largest flag in front of the main entrance. Flag Day, although not an official federal holiday, is a commemoration of the adoption of Betsy Ross’ flag as the official United States flag. The first Flag Day was in 1916 after President Woodrow Wilson suggested the country recognize the flag’s history. He chose June 14 because it marked the anniversary of when the second Continental Congress adopted the U.S. flag in 1777. Today Flag Day is celebrated by displaying the flag and it is customary to “retire” old, tattered and faded flags by burning them in a respectful way.

Temple Emanu-El names Andrew Paull director of Youth Education

Andrew Paull

Temple Emanu-El has hired Andrew Paull as the new director of Youth Education. Paull brings a deep range of experience to the position, having worked at Reform synagogues and camps, at BBYO and in Jewish philanthropy.

“Andrew is passionate about working with Jewish youth, and his focus on whole-person learning, data-driven evaluation and success through experimentation will serve him well in his role at Temple,” says Rabbi Amy Ross, senior director of Education and Engagement. “We are confident that Andrew’s gifts and talents are exactly what we need to take us into the next chapter of Youth Learning + Engagement (YL+E) at Temple.”

Paull, 33, will oversee the kindergarten through 12th grade program. Most recently, he arrives from Shaaray Tefila in New York, where he has served as director of Teen Engagement and Special Projects. Paull previously served as the senior regional director of BBYO’s Manhattan Region, the Program & Communications associate of the Jewish Teen Funders Network and various roles at the Union for Reform Judaism’s Crane Lake, Kutz and Kalsman camps. He has a certificate in Jewish education for adolescents and emerging adults from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and a master’s in youth studies from the City University of New York.

“Every educational and programmatic moment is a chance for meaning, connection and purpose,” says Paull, who grew up in Seattle. He is married to Elena, a Dallas native who grew up at Temple Emanu-El, and they are parents of a newborn son, Micah. He begins work at Temple on July 13.

“Andrew brings a range of experience that we believe will strengthen our program and engage our youth in innovative ways,” said Sarah Kaplan, chair of the search committee. “Our search committee, and all of the people he met with, felt that he was the best fit and we’re so excited to welcome him and his family to Dallas.”

For more information about Temple’s YL+E 2021-2022 school year, please visit tedallas.org/learning/youth-learning-engagement. Early bird registration ends June 30.

Photo: Courtesy Shearith Israel

David Alexander, pictured with son Sam, spoke about how the Weitzman Family Religious School at Shearith Israel has enriched his family.

Shearith Israel hosts open house for the Weitzman Family Religious School

On Sunday, June 6, Congregation Shearith Israel hosted an Open House for the Weitzman Family Religious School and prospective members. Guests were welcomed by Rabbi Ari Sunshine, Shearith President Irving Prengler, and Herb Weitzman, who, along with his family, generously supports the school.

Prospective members enjoyed a lively tefillah, prayer experience, led by Rabbi Shira Wallach. Parents learned about the school’s curriculum which seamlessly weaves a love of Judaism and learning with a powerful connection to the Jewish people and Israel. Director of Education Sarah Lipinsky outlined how the school helps students develop the skills and knowledge necessary to observe holiday rituals, participate fully in services and read Hebrew.

Religious school parent David Alexander shared how the programs at school have enriched his family Jewishly and deepened their connection to other families and to the shul. Sara Bodzy, Shearith Israel Membership and Engagement Committee chair, talked about the variety of membership options at Shearith and the hope that the Open House would be the beginning of a lifelong relationship between each of the attending families and Shearith Israel.

Everyone at the Open House had the chance to tour the building with Rabbi Sunshine, Rabbi Wallach and Sarah Lipinsky. Students also had a chance to participate in fun, educational activities with teachers and enjoyed a Bubble Bus on their way out. Rabbi Adam Roffman ended the morning with an inspiring send-off.

Sarah Lipinsky noted that several Shearith members reached out to multiple prospective families inviting them to the Open House. “I’m thrilled that so many families shared their love for our synagogue and our Weitzman Family Religious School. Today was truly a team effort!”