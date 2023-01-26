Learn about the Federation’s Community Mission to Israel at open houses in February

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas has planned a community mission to Israel Nov. 7-13, dubbed Jewish Dallas Israel at 75. Those interested can learn more about the mission at open houses next month. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Shearith Israel’s Rabbi Ari Sunshine will discuss the mission at the synagogue, 9401 Douglas Ave. Sunshine will serve as one of the rabbis-in-residence for the mission. At 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, Rabbi David Stern will discuss the mission at Temple Emanu-El, 8500 Hillcrest Road. Stern is also serving as one of the rabbis-in-residence for the mission.

To register for an open house, visit https://bit.ly/3HrQMIO. To learn more about the mission in advance of the open houses, visit www.jewishdallas.org/mission. There you will find highlights, various tracks to personalize the mission and costs.

Faust, Becker to star at CBT Men’s Club OscarFest

Movie mavens James Faust and Stephen Becker will be the guest speakers at the annual Congregation Beth Torah Men’s Club/Sisterhood lox-and-bagels OscarFest on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Oscar edition of the monthly breakfast features discussion about the upcoming Academy Awards and the changing state of moviemaking in general.

Faust, artistic director of the Dallas Film Society and the AFI Dallas International Film Festival, has served on juries and panels of film festivals around the world. “I’ve been in love with film since the day I snuck into a drive-in with my parents when I was 4 years old,” he told the website Art House Dallas.

Becker, a former arts editor at The Dallas Morning News, is senior producer of the popular KERA interview show “Think,” which airs on nearly 200 public radio stations around the country. As KERA’s resident film buff, he reports and opines about movies on the air and on its website.

The public is invited to the lox-and-bagels breakfast, which begins at 9:30 and costs $10, $5 for students. Congregation Beth Torah is located at 720 W. Lookout Drive in Richardson, near the crossroads of Bush Turnpike and Central Expressway.