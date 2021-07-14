Dallas Doings: July 15th, 2021

Beth Torah Open House

Congregation Beth Torah is hosting an Open House Ice Cream Social on Sunday, July 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to tour the synagogue, meet Rabbi Elana Zelony, Director of Congregational Learning Beri Schwitzer and the lay leadership and learn about the many activities and programs. Beth Torah is located at 720 West Lookout Drive in Richardson, near the crossroads of Central Expressway and Bush Turnpike. For more information, call the synagogue at 972-234-1542 or log on to www.congregationbethtorah.org.

Dallas Furniture Bank: Shop for a cause

The Dallas Furniture Bank (DFB) will hold an “estate sale” Friday-Sunday, July 16-18. For sale will be gently used furniture, lamps, rugs, art and decorative items. These are items that have been donated to DFB, but are generally too large for the organization’s clients’ homes. Funds raised will be used for beds for children and operating expenses for DFB. Dallas Furniture Bank is located at 1417 Upfield Drive in Carrollton. The sale is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maddie Weiner receives prestigious Mizzou tutoring award

Madeleine Weiner of Plano recently received the Bonnie Zelenak Excellence in Tutoring award from the University of Missouri Learning Center.

The Bonnie Zelenak Excellence in Tutoring award is presented to tutors whose innovative thinking, enthusiasm for teaching and dedication to helping students succeed distinguishes them from their peers.

“Working as a tutor at the Learning Center was such a wonderful experience that helped me find a passion for helping others to learn and achieve their academic goals,” Weiner said. “I would like to thank Doug Clark, my supervisor, for always making work fun and an uplifting environment. I would also like to thank both my parents and sister, Carly, for encouraging me to pursue different opportunities through my time at Mizzou.”

Weiner, a 2016 graduate of Plano West Senior High School, is currently a graduate student studying accountancy. Weiner is an ambassador for the Trulaske College of Business and is a member of Beta Alpha Psi. Her parents are Daniel and Wendy Weiner.

Evans heads to Purdue

Zachary Evans, son of Meryl and Paul Evans, is an Eagle Scout who graduated from Plano West Senior High as a member of the National Honor Society. He’s the great-grandson of the late Sidney and Lillian Raimey, longtime Fort Worth residents, and the grandson of Karen and the late Al Kaplan of Fort Worth and the late Fred and Inez Evans. He’s a graduate of the Plano Youth Leadership and Congressional Youth Advisory Council. Zachary will attend Purdue University in the fall to study engineering. He has wanted to pursue a career in aerospace engineering since elementary school. Boiler up!

TJAA has new opportunities for members to exhibit work

With the economic recovery underway, Texas Jewish Arts Association will celebrate by offering their member artists opportunities in upcoming shows at Dallas Love Field Airport and the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. Another show, through the Dallas Jewish Historical Society (DJHS), is currently underway.

Dallas Love Field Airport has agreed to feature member artists through a juried selection process. The display of art, in 13 glass cases en route to baggage claim, will include sculptures, paintings, photography and other creative arts, for four months. Size specifications and dates will be determined soon. All selections will be available for purchase and pickup at the end of the run.

In addition, the Federation has offered TJAA members an ongoing, rotating exhibit inside its beautiful new building at 7800 Northaven. Artists’ work will be on display and available for purchase during three-month rotating exhibits. Purchased artwork can be picked up at the end of each run. Information for the first exhibit will be available soon.

Many TJAA member artists have works currently for purchase through an online exhibit, Colors of Judaism, on behalf of the Dallas Jewish Historical Society’s annual fundraiser. A percentage of the proceeds will go to DJHS. The DJHS show began June 15, 2021 and will run through Nov. 15, 2021.

Although TJAA is a Jewish organization, its membership and board memberships are open to all who wish to join.

For information about becoming a member or other programming through TJAA, contact member artist and President Nan Phillips at info@texasjewisharts.org or visit www.texasjewisharts.org.