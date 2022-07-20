Dallas Doings: July 20, 2022

Get the scoop at Beth Torah

Congregation Beth Torah is holding a Get The Scoop ice cream social for current and prospective members from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.

Everyone is welcome to meet Rabbi Elana Zelony, the new officers and the leaders of the synagogue’s many subgroups to hear plans for the New Year and find a niche in the Conservative, egalitarian congregation.

The event is free, and no reservations are required. For more information, call the synagogue at 972-234-1542. Congregation Beth Torah is located at 720 W. Lookout Drive in Richardson, near the crossroads of Bush Turnpike and Central Expressway.

Photos: Courtesy Allan Cantor

Left: Members of the JWVA 256 supplied an ill veteran with fishing equipment, clothes, binoculars and a camera at the newly renamed Dottie Garment Grant-A-Wish program at the VA Hospital in Bonham June 17, 2022. From left: front row, the recipient and JWVA National President Sandra Cantor; back row, Jo-Sandra Greenberg, JWVA 256 President Jo Reingold, Roz Kaplan and Sharon Weinberg

Right: JWVA 256 held a banquet at On the Border when JWVA National President Sandra Cantor, who is from Dallas, made her official visit in June 2022. Pictured is one of the tables of JWVA banquet-goers.

JWVA renames program in memory of Dottie Garment

In June, the Jewish War Veteran Auxiliary 256 hosted the JWVA National Presidents visit. The national president happens to be Dallas’ own Sandra Cantor. The JWVA held its annual Grant-a-Wish program on Friday, June 17. It was renamed The Dottie Garment Grant-a-Wish Program in memory of longtime member and Past Auxiliary President Dorothy (Dottie) Garment. A wish from a deserving, ill veteran at the VA hospital in Bonham was granted. Later that evening there was an Oneg Shabbat dessert reception at the home of David and Jo Reingold (Dallas Auxiliary president). On Saturday evening a banquet was held at On the Border restaurant.

Photo: Maggie Russo

Katie Babin (center) with Spertus Institute President and CEO Dr. Dean P. Bell and Spertus Dean and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Keren E. Fraiman, Spertus Institute, Chicago

Babin graduates from Spertus Institute Master’s program for Jewish communal professionals

Lifelong learning is a hallowed Jewish tradition because it expands our knowledge, roots us and builds bonds. It makes our lives richer and our communities stronger.

Dallas resident Katie Babin was among the recent graduates of Spertus Institute’s acclaimed graduate programs. Babin is director of membership and programming for Congregation Shearith Israel.

Babin received her Master of Arts in Jewish Professional Studies, completing a creative leadership-building program designed to elevate graduates’ careers and strengthen the organizations they serve.

“Our classes pushed us to think about how our Jewish values impact the work that we do,” Babin said.

She joins thousands of other Spertus alumni who advance Jewish organizations and communities around the world with Spertus-acquired knowledge and skills.

The graduation ceremony was held at Spertus Institute in downtown Chicago May 15. “It is wonderful to gather together for this special occasion, with guests joining us in person and tuning in from around the world,” Spertus President and CEO Dr. Dean P. Bell said as he welcomed graduates and guests. “Graduation provides an opportunity to celebrate graduates’ academic and professional achievements — and also to recognize the proud colleagues, fans, friends and loved ones who supported them along the way.”

Representing the graduates, student speaker Sarah Cohn of Hillel International said, “Each of us has experienced rich learning, rooted in Jewish wisdom and tradition. While the last few years have been difficult ones, we know we can lean on our traditions and one another. My Spertus experience far exceeded my expectations, offering me exceptional learning and a community of like-minded colleagues who are leveraging their education to light the way for others.”