Dallas Doings: June 23rd, 2022

Jordan Schildcrout, flanked by her parents Alysa and Andrew, will play Division 1 tennis at Butler University.

All aces

Jordan Schildcrout, daughter of Alysa and Andrew Schildcrout, graduated from Akiba Yavneh Academy. Jordan is the school’s first Division 1 college tennis signee. She will play for the Butler University Bulldogs in the Big East Conference. Jordan will also represent the United States at the 2022 Maccabiah next month in Israel.

Rebecca Hoffman

Rebecca Hoffman earns prestigious scholarship

Rebecca Hoffman, daughter of Jackie and Michael Hoffman of Dallas, graduated from Hockaday last month. Rebecca will attend Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, and has been named the Class of 2026 Weinstein Scholar. The scholarship is a four-year full tuition scholarship awarded to one qualified — academically and extracurricularly engaged — Jewish student in an incoming class. Rebecca, along with her brothers Jake, a 2021 graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, and Aaron, a rising senior at Austin College, are graduates of Ann & Nate Levine Academy.

Jimmy Ray was named first-team all-district catcher for 6-A District 7.

Wall behind the plate

Congratulations to Jimmy Ray, son of Sharon and Alex Ray, who graduated with honors from J.J. Pearce last month. Jimmy was named first-team all-district catcher for 6-A District 7 and to the State all-academic second team. Jimmy finished the year with a .982 fielding percentage and a .370 batting average. Throughout high school Jimmy volunteered with Young Men’s Service League. He was a member of National Honor Society, and as a senior, he served as an SOS (Starting Out Strong) Lifeguard mentoring a group of freshmen throughout the year during advisory. Jimmy is the younger brother of Benjamin, an Aggie grad and assistant vice president at Texas Gulf Bank in Houston, and Sam, a rising senior at University of Georgia. Jimmy will join Sam in Athens and attend UGA this fall.

A few more grads

Jessie Doty, daughter of Amy Doty and Tim Doty, graduated from J.J. Pearce with honors. She will enroll as a pre-med student at University of Colorado Boulder in the fall. Micah Bernstein, son of Jordana and Josh Bernstein, graduated from Akiba Yavneh Academy. Sydney Pierce Kahn, daughter of Richard Kahn and Barry Pierce, graduated from Greenhill School. Sydney will attend the University of Miami as a pre-med student.

We love to hear from our readers. It’s never too late to kvell about your graduate or anything else for that matter! Send your Dallas Doings news to sharon@tjpnews.com.