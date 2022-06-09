Dallas Doings: June 9, 2022

Photo: Submitted

Prayers UP for great weather and good fun May 23 at Anshai Torah’s 2022 Weinberg Family Golf Classic. From left are Michael Pincus, Mike Egnal, Rabbi Stefan Weinberg, Rabbi Michael Kushnick, Eliot Shindler, David Intebi and Dan Cohn.

Anshai Torah’s Weinberg Golf Classic scores

Kol Hakavod and congratulations to the many who made Congregation Anshai Torah’s fourth annual Weinberg Family Golf Classic a great success. Proceeds of the event will support youth scholarship and congregational programs.

The May 23 event, held this year for the first time at The Lakes at Castle Hills, was once again chaired by Jeff Arbesman, who was ably assisted by Chris Cheniae, CAT executive director; Robin Feldman, Programming and Engagement director, and volunteers Justin Dugger, George Gispanski, David and Marcie Intebi, Carol Orrange, Jennifer Redman, Eliot Shindler; and Anshai member Carla Rosenberg and her SPORTFIVE crew.

“This really is a great event each year that helps the shul out so much, and we’re already excited to begin planning for 2023,” said Arbesman.

Kudos to the Classic’s winners: first place — Luis Barros, Michael Blum, Eric Dufay and Randall Mize; second place — Brandon Hays, Jonathan Rosenberg, Robert Rosenberg and Brian Rutt; and third place — Daniel Kard, Francis Lobo, Danny Moss and Jonathan Schildcrout. The event’s “Closest to Hole #3” winners were Deborah Bowles and Francis Lobo and the “Long Drive #18” winners were Kevin Burch and Malika Cole.

After a minyan with the Lakes’ course as backdrop, Rabbis Stefan Weinberg and Michael Kushnick, President Dan Cohn and President-Elect Beth Berk made the rounds, cruising the course and sending UP messages to keep the weather just right — clearly they were heard.

“What touches human beings most is simple kindness and your help provides the dollars to be sure our children enrich their lives, learn to help one another to make this life so much stronger,” Rabbi Weinberg said at the awards ceremony after a barbecue lunch shared by Palate Catering and Mediterranean plates from CAT Chef Daniel Conroy and his team.

The Weinberg Golf Classic’s title sponsors were Leviate Air and The Emblem, returning presenting sponsor was Veritex Community Bank and additional support was provided by (Gold) Tucker Roofing Systems; (Silver) Behringer Investments, Comm Fit, Fairway Mortgage Team Wally Home Loans, Orangestar Texas Jewish Post; and (Bronze) Aristos Global, BYGH Tax Consulting, Condin Tobin, Kahn Mechanical Contractors, The Rubin Family Foundation, Wick Phillips and The Shapiro Law Firm; and Dallas Jewish Funerals, the beverage cart sponsor.

— Submitted by

Deb Silverthorn

SWJC annual meeting set for June 15

Southwest Jewish Congress will hold its annual meeting Wednesday, June 15, at the Studio Movie Grill at Spring Valley Road and North Central Expressway. A “Meet and Greet” begins at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7; the community is invited to attend.

Along with the installation of officers and board members, the evening will include a reunion of incoming and past SWJC award recipients; the launch of the SWJC Building Bridges Grant Initiative and a briefing from featured speaker Cantor Vicky Glikin on her recent trip to Poland and her interaction with Ukrainian refugees.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase. The program is free and seating is limited. Reservations are requested. RSVP to susan@swjc.org or call 214-404-8114.

This year’s award recipients will be celebrated at the SWJC’s Texas Sized Event Thursday, Sept. 22 at Edison’s Dallas.

Nelda Golden and Kenneth R. Glaser will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards. The Audrey Kaplan Inspiring Women of the Southwest Awards will be given to Brittany Barnett, Melly Cuenca, Kim Cummings, Ashlee Hunt Kleinert, Rebecca McGarry and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. Stan Golden Men of Action Awards will be given to Hank Alterman, Dale Hansen, Harbans Lal, Louis Harrell, Jr., Richard Miles and F. Monty Moncibais. Noa Ksabi will be given the Future Inspiring Women Award, and the Future Men of Action Award will go to Spencer Jackson Burke and Steven Mendelsohn. More information on the September event can be found at www.swjc.org.

— Submitted by

Susan Myers

Promising Young Writer: Tannah Levin

Tannah Levin, Ann & Nate Levine Academy Class of 2022, received a National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) Letter of Recognition as a 2022 Promising Young Writer.

Tannah received the highest award, Certificate of Recognition. Each student submitted two pieces of writing, with two independent judges evaluating the 166 student submissions holistically on content, purpose, audience, tone, word choice, organization, development and style.

The Promising Young Writers Program represents NCTE’s commitment to early and continuing work in the development of writing. The school-based writing program was established in 1985 to stimulate and recognize writing talent and emphasize the importance of writing skills among eighth grade students across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, American schools abroad and the Virgin Islands.

— Submitted by

Courtney Hensel