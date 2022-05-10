Dallas Doings: May 12th, 2022

Photo: Deb Silverthorn

Congregation Anshai Torah’s Rabbi Stefan Weinberg and CAT President Dan Cohn check out the course and its participants at the 2021 Weinberg Family Golf Classic. This year’s event is May 23, 2022, at The Lakes at Castle Hills.

CAT’s Weinberg Family Golf Classic set for May 23

Congregation Anshai Torah’s fourth annual Weinberg Family Golf Classic tees off at 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, at The Lakes at Castle Hills. The event is open to the community, and Anshai is now accepting registration for the 128 available spaces, sponsorships and donations.

The Weinberg Family Golf Classic, with title sponsors Leviate Air Group and The Emblem Source, and presented by Veritex Community Bank, provides fun, food, fellowship and an opportunity for individuals and companies to share their support for Congregation Anshai Torah.

“Wende, of blessed memory, dedicated her life to the education of children and I have committed my rabbinate to the education of children as well as adults,” said Congregation Anshai Torah’s Rabbi Stefan Weinberg. “The Weinberg Family Golf Tournament at Anshai Torah ensures support for our many education efforts and, most importantly, we provide financial assistance to families desiring to send children on many pivotal educational experiences — all carrying a significant price tag.”

The event, which has raised more than $60,000 in its first three years, benefits CAT’s youth scholarships that support religious school, summer camps, trips to Israel and leadership development, and also congregational programming.

“I thank all those choosing to enjoy the day on the golf course with us and our many supporters of our efforts,” said Rabbi Weinberg. “We’re excited to venture to a new host country club this year, ensuring that we continue to offer a wonderful product to our participants. We look forward to sharing a terrific day on the links.”

“This year the player experience is being elevated to new heights and we’re excited to be on a new course at The Lakes at Castle Hills and to partner with SPORTFIVE,” said event chair, Jeff Arbesman, working with Jennifer Redman and SPORTFIVE Senior Vice-President Carla Rosenberg to produce a day to remember.

“We’re a month early,” said Arbesman, “and God willing, the weather will be cooler. This is an overall opportunity to refresh the game, and really the whole event, and we couldn’t be happier. We can’t wait to get out and have fun while supporting Anshai Torah.”

Players can register as a team, or individually, for the Classic. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. start and lunch (kosher supervision provided by Anshai Torah) and awards beginning at 1 p.m.

Additional sponsors (at press time) are Aristos Global, Behringer, Comm FIT, the law firm of Condon, Tobin, Sladek, Thornton and Nerenberg, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Kahn Mechanical Contractors, the Rubin Family Foundation and the Shapiro Law Firm.

For more information, to register to participate or as a sponsor, visit anshaitorah.org/weinberg-golf-classic.

— Submitted by

Deb Silverthorn

Sar-El to host May 24 meeting

A delegation of Sar-El leaders and soldiers will be in North Texas to meet the Texas community. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, in the Community Room at Stacey Furniture, 1900 S. Main Street in Grapevine.

“Volunteers contribute to the IDF’s emergency preparedness and free up Israeli soldiers so they can focus on other logistical or operational priorities,” explains Sar-El CEO Keren Dahan, who hopes to introduce the organization to the Texas community and cultivate future volunteers and supporters.

During the summer of 1982 when the First Lebanon War was in full swing, Israeli farmers from the Golan Heights were being called up for army reserve duty and entire farms were left unattended. The former commander of the IDF’s Paratrooper and Infantry Corps, Brig. Gen. Dr. Aharon Davidi z’’l, sent recruiters to the United States — and within a few weeks, some 650 Americans had volunteered to tend to the soldiers’ crops. Since then, Sar-El has partnered with the American organization Volunteers for Israel (VFI), which recruits, processes and prepares volunteers to work in a nonmilitary capacity on IDF bases.

“Over the past 40 years, more than 160,000 people from around the world have taken advantage of this unique volunteer opportunity to show their support for Israel,” says VFI President Mark Werner, who has himself volunteered 18 times. “Living on an army base, working alongside Israeli soldiers and building new friendships with like-minded volunteers from around the world creates unforgettable experiences and builds support for Israel.”

Working directly with Sar-El and the Israeli military, VFI is the only U.S.-based organization that creates opportunities for Americans to do volunteer work on Israel Defense Forces bases. The organization offers programs for Americans ages 17 and older and provides expanded tracks with guided tours and opportunities to participate in an archeological dig. VFI volunteers, who come from all backgrounds and walks of life, work together on projects ranging from sorting and packing medical supplies for IDF units to performing repairs and maintenance on military equipment.

To RSVP for the May 24 meeting, visit http://sar-el.org/sar-el-delegation-events. This event is open to the public free of charge, but advance registration is required.