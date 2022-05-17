Dallas Doings: May 19th, 2022

Photo: Dallas Jewish Community Foundation

DJCF scholarship recipients 2019

DJCF scholarship reception returns to in-person

The Dallas Jewish Community Foundation (DJCF) and its affiliates provide a variety of scholarships to students regardless of age or faith. While the majority of scholarships are for students from the tri-county area (Collin, Dallas and Denton), there are many exceptions. Thanks to wonderful donors, the DJCF has 50 different college scholarship funds, each with an amazing recipient. This year, there are 64 students from all walks of life and backgrounds, and the community is invited to this free event, the “feel-good” night of the year, on Tuesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at the Aaron Family JCC, when approximately $185,000 in scholarship grants will be awarded.

Two groups will be recognized: the incredible donors, who year after year ensure educational journeys for deserving individuals, and the remarkable, diverse students who are the recipients of their generosity. As this is the 30th year of the DJCF’s scholarship reception, the community will be amazed at the depth and variety of funds and the students themselves. Please register at www.djcf.org prior to June 1, 2022.

—Submitted by

Mona Allen

Chad Baruch named chair-elect, State Bar of Texas board

Chad Baruch was selected chair-elect of the State Bar of Texas Board of Directors during the board’s quarterly meeting on April 29 in El Paso. Baruch, managing shareholder at Johnston Tobey Baruch in Dallas, will take office in June and will serve as chair until June 2023.

Baruch was elected in 2020 to serve as a director on the State Bar of Texas Board of Directors representing Dallas County, after previously serving on the board from 2007 to 2010.

Baruch has served as a commissioner on the Texas Access to Justice Commission and as chair of the Texas Bar College, the State Bar of Texas Consumer & Commercial Law Section, and the State Bar of Texas Civil Liberties & Civil Rights Section. In 2017, he was one of two nominated candidates for State Bar of Texas president-elect.

Baruch served as assistant principal, athletic director and boys’ basketball coach at Yavneh Academy of Dallas for 15 years, building the program into a regional power before taking over as head coach at Paul Quinn College.

Baruch is believed to be the first Jewish chair or president in the 72-year history of the State Bar of Texas.

—Submitted by

Lowell Brown

Photo: Lisa Rothberg

WOV honoree Ali Rhodes is front and center surrounded by former WOV honorees: from left, back row, Clare Fishman, Keo Strull, Jerri Grunewald, Lonna Rae Silverman, Ilene Zidow, Staci Mendelsohn, Renee Roth, Julie Eichelbaum, Robyn Carafiol, Laurel Fisher; front row, Judy Utay, Rhodes, Elaine Wolff.

Temple Shalom Sisterhood honors Ali Rhodes as 2021-2022 Woman of Valor

The Renaissance Hotel was transformed into an elegant, colorful garden for the Temple Shalom Sisterhood Woman of Valor event held on April 10. The theme “You Color Our World” could not have been more appropriate as family and friends gathered from across the country to honor Ali Rhodes. Known to all as the petite, spunky, always smiling woman who brings joy to everyone, Ali’s fans were quick to agree that she was the perfect candidate for the WOV award. “Ali is our little ball of colorful energy, offering warmth with her words and light with her smile to everyone she meets,” said Lori Kleinfeld, event chair. In true Ali style, this was the first year ever that the WOV was also the chair of the Silent Auction, collecting and organizing nearly 200 items.

Besides a delicious dinner, there was music by the internationally acclaimed singer Goga, a wonderful video montage and other great video tributes. Speakers included Kathy Garber, Ali’s Docent Trainer from The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum; Mark Fishkind, a former Brotherhood president who co-chaired Temple art auctions with Ali; and Ali’s former Sisterhood co-president, Lonna Rae Silverman, who presented the WOV Award, a beautiful sculpture designed especially for this year’s honoree. Roy Flegenheimer, Temple Shalom Brotherhood president who is also Ali’s husband, finished with a touching tribute.

Generous sponsors and guests helped Temple Shalom Sisterhood raise substantial funds that will help support Temple Shalom Sisterhood as they impact Temple Shalom and the larger community. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will be given to an organization that Ali holds near and dear to her heart, The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Special thanks to Event Chair Lori Kleinfield, Co-Chairs Gail Davidson, Alice Rosen, Keo Strull, Linda Young and Honorary Chair Heidi Barishman and their committee for creating a memorable evening. Added thanks to Debbie Jordan for the room décor, Nan Phillips for the exquisite sculpture and Jamie Denison, Cristie Schlosser and Marie St. Hilaire, for their artistic talents.

—Submitted by

Lisa Rothberg