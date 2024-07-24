Dallas Federation holds annual meeting

Photos: Ivy Tenenbaum

Several hundred attended the Federation annual meeting June 18, 2024.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas held its 2024 annual meeting at the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center June 18. It brought together the community in a celebration of leadership and impact. Annual Meeting Co-chairs Michelle Berger and Jessica Emanuel led the evening, which was filled with significant moments and recognitions.

The program included stirring national anthems performed by Cantor Hallie Weiner of Temple Emanu-El and an inspiring d’var Torah by Rabbi Shira Wallach of Congregation Shearith Israel.

A highlight of the event was the induction of the new board of directors for 2024-2025.

The Federation also honored four award winners:

A.J. Rosmarin, Helen Gross Leadership Award

Ken Goldberg, Bob Weinfeld Ambassador of the Year

Sarah Davis, Bess Nathan Young Leadership Award

Scott Hotchkiss, I. Zesmer Young Leadership Award.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude to outgoing board members and a reaffirmation of commitment from the Federation to continue its impactful work locally, in Israel and worldwide.