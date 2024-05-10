Dallas Federation hosts 10th Annual Interfaith Seder

Photos: Courtesy Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas

Faith leaders in attendance at the 10th Annual Interfaith Seder April 17, 2024, at Congregation Shearith Israel.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas held its 10th Annual Interfaith Seder April 17 with around 400 community members in attendance. More than 25 faith identities from 50 places of worship in the Greater Dallas area were represented by participation and attendance at the event.

The 2024 Interfaith Seder was led by Rabbi David Stern of Temple Emanu-El, Bishop Edward J. Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas and Almas Muscatwalla, an Ismaili Muslim and community leader, as well as Cantor Vicky Glikin, senior cantor of Temple Emanu-El. The co-chairs of the Interfaith Seder were Rachelle Weiss Crane, Farzana Jiwani and Lynn Rossol — all representing their respective leaders and denominations. The event included an opening performance by the Project Unity Choir.

From left, Senator Nathan Johnson, Dot Haymann, Michelle Golan Friedman and Igor Alterman

In special recognition of the event, State Senator Nathan Johnson presented a resolution honoring the 10th Interfaith Seder, “underscoring the importance of solidarity and mutual understanding” and noting that “the event highlights a shared heritage and common themes of all faiths.” The resolution acknowledges the historical founding of the Federation and the Interfaith Seder as “a welcome opportunity to rejoice in fellowship while helping build a stronger and more vibrant community.”

Since 2012, the Jewish Federation’s Interfaith Seder has brought together hundreds of individuals of diverse faiths and communities to promote a culture of understanding, support and friendship between people of all backgrounds. By reading the ancient story of the Exodus and drawing comparisons to challenges faced in present times, the signature interfaith event is a shared spiritual and intellectual experience.

Igor Alterman, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, gave welcoming remarks. “When many are experiencing pain, loss and challenges to intergroup relationships, it brings us pride and hope to include representation of all three Abrahamic faiths in leadership of the program.”

This year, the Interfaith Seder was dedicated to the families and individuals, of all ages, faiths and backgrounds, lost and taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023, and to all innocent people suffering in the ensuing war. Individuals of all backgrounds who have devoted their lives to fostering mutual understanding and peace with their neighbors were particularly acknowledged and honored through the mission of the Interfaith Seder to inspire and build relationships between people of all backgrounds.

At a time when the Jewish community has felt isolated, the diversity of leadership and attendees present demonstrate that the Jewish community is not alone at this time. In bringing the community together, the Interfaith Seder offered community leaders and members to experience the unifying power of music, reaffirm our shared humanity and inspire hope and action toward creating a stronger Dallas, country and world.

