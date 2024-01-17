Dallas Federation to welcome Noa Tishby to Annual Community Campaign event

Photos: Courtesy Noa Tishby

Noa Tishby will headline the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas Annual Campaign Event Feb. 4, 2024, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

‘From Home to Homeland’

By Deb Silverthorn

Noa Tishby, performing artist, producer, author and activist, will headline “From Home to Homeland,” the 2024 Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas Annual Community Campaign event. Dallas Cowboys play-by-play announcer Brad Sham will moderate the event. Doors open at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center with drinks and hors d’oeuvres supervised by Dallas Kosher.

“For generations to come, the Jewish people will still love, thrive and reach out our hand to the rest of the world,” said Tishby, Israel’s first special envoy for combating antisemitism and delegitimization. “And Hamas will be nothing but a footnote in history like the ones who tried to exterminate us before.

“I was not surprised by the hatred of the genocidal jihadi culture and the slow burn of antisemitism. Oct. 7 was an activation for the hate that was sponsored, paid and planned for. It didn’t come out of nowhere and the atrocities of Oct. 7 are the atrocities of Oct. 8,” she said.

Tishby and Sham’s conversation, along with the evening as a whole, is the Federation’s Annual Community Campaign fundraiser of the year.

“The Federation does extraordinary work, work that is imperative, to strengthen the Jewish people,” said Tishby. “We may not be able to end antisemitism, but it is critical that we fight it collectively.”

The Federation’s Annual Community Campaign provides the infrastructure that supports Dallas’ local and global Jewish community. Donations provide meals and programs for seniors, Jewish education, scholarships and summer camps, Israel experiences, counseling and a variety of programming and initiatives throughout the community.

Funds collected each year support more than 85 local, national and international agencies and initiatives, providing a lifeline that enhances and often saves Jewish lives.

Noa Tishby wrote “Israel: A Simple Guide to The Most Misunderstood Country on Earth.”

“We invite the community to join us in a strong, emotional evening during which we’ll come together and determine how we can move forward,” said Igor Alterman, JFGD president and CEO. “We’ve been through so much and this evening will be about the aftermath. For Israel, for America, for all of us.”

A private Pacesetter Reception for donors gifting a minimum of $12,000 per year to the Federation’s 2024 Annual Campaign will begin at 6 p.m. It will feature a meet-and-greet with Tishby, as will an after-party for participants of the Young Adult Division.

“We hope to have more than 1,000 people together, in one space with a common goal. Federation’s historic faces and new participants will all be together,” said Ken Goldberg, chair of the Annual Community Campaign. “What we do, as an umbrella organization, supports a multitude of agencies and thousands of Jewish people here and around the world.

“We support, and save, thousands of lives,” said Goldberg, “and we do it together.”

The event is open to the public, ages 21 and over. Registration is $54 per person. Participants must commit to a minimum household gift of $750 ($365 under age 40) to the Federation’s 2024 Annual Campaign.

A Tel Aviv native, one of four daughters born to Yael and the late Daniel, Tishby follows that of her secular, liberal, Zionist Jewish family at the core.

Tishby served in the Israeli army before landing a starring role on the nation’s highest-rated prime time drama, “Ramat Aviv Gimmel.” She later moved to Los Angeles, where she sold “In Treatment” to HBO; it was the first Israeli television show to become an American series. She later sold numerous shows to Showtime, ABC, CBS, Comedy Central and MTV.

“I realized people didn’t know enough about Israel. I became the ‘go to’ for many and I decided to take that responsibility more seriously,” she said.

Tishby founded the first Israel-focused online advocacy and rapid response organization, Act for Israel. She initiated a partnership between The Schusterman Foundation and Summit Series and co-created Reality Israel, a series of leadership trips to Israel for Jews and non-Jews, bringing to Israel thousands of technology, music, food, sports, arts and sciences professionals. In 2012, she was recognized as one of the Jerusalem Post’s “50 Most Powerful Jews in the World” and the Hollywood Reporter’s “Women in Power” list of international executives.

Tishby’s book, “Israel: A Simple Guide to The Most Misunderstood Country on Earth,” was published in 2021.

“It was released just before the last war,” said the author. “So clearly this is what my life is about: inspiring Jewish pride. I know we cannot convince the inconvincible but we most certainly can strengthen our resolve, and who we are, from within.”

“Noa Tishby is as charming, frank and fierce as her bestselling book,” said Mahra Pailet, co-chair of the event with her husband, Kevin. Also co-chairing the event are Shiva and Jarrod Beck, Michelle and Doug Berger, Sarah and Ethan Davis, Sherry and Ken Goldberg, Julie and Gary Haymann, Stephanie and Mike Hirsch, Naina and Scott Hotchkiss, Debbi K. Levy and Barry Rothschild and Craig Weinstein.

“Kevin and I know that Israel, and the health and well-being of our local and global Jewish community, is of the utmost importance to our community,” said Pailet. “With Noa here in-person, we will have an extraordinary opportunity to learn about Israel’s history and the roots of the ongoing Middle East conflict from one of the best sources and staunchest defenders.

“In simple and elegant terms, Noa explains it all,” added Pailet. “It’s really a can’t-miss night out.”

Tishby, the mother of Ari, who shares her home between Los Angeles and Israel, and who has many nieces and nephews serving in the Israel Defense Forces, says that “they’ve messed with the wrong bunch and we must strengthen the next generation. We always survive and we must be proud.

“When we say, ‘Never Again,’ we believe it. When I say ‘Modeh Ani,’ part of what I am grateful for is that we have a strong Jewish state defending us. That state is defended by an ethical citizen army as strong as any force in history,” said Tishby. “We will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder.”

Registration is open until Jan. 25 at tinyurl.com/JFGD-2-4-2004-Noa-Tishby-event.