Dallas Holocaust Museum Offers Free Admission on Jan. 27-28, for International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will offer free admission Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 27-28, 2024, in commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. A special program will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, in the Cinemark Theater at the Museum.

Photo: TJP Staff

Staff Report

January 25, 2024

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will offer free admission all weekend, Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28, in commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Marking the liberation of Auschwitz on Jan. 27, 1945, International Holocaust Remembrance Day allows everyone to reflect upon the profound tragedy of the Holocaust. Free admission is made possible through the generous support of the Dallas-based law firm Waters Kraus & Paul.

On Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m., the Museum will present a special program in its Cinemark Theater that will include a Museum-produced short film about hidden children during the Holocaust and a panel of local survivors who survived the war in hiding. The program is presented in conjunction with the Candy Brown Holocaust and Human Rights Educator Series, generously supported by Candy and Ike Brown.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve admission tickets online in advance. Walk-ins will be accommodated based on availability. Seating for the program is limited; please make a reservation at the Guest Services Desk upon arrival on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is located at 300 N. Houston in downtown Dallas.

Reserve tickets here.