New federal tax credit will allow donors to support tuition assistance beginning in 2027

Students participate in a class at Mesorah High School for Girls in Richardson. The school is among the Jewish day schools that could benefit from a new federal tax credit program supporting tuition scholarships. (Courtesy Mesorah)

By TJP Staff

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas is joining a national initiative designed to make Jewish day school education more affordable through a new federal tax credit program beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

The Opportunity Fund for Jewish Education, established by Jewish Federations of North America, Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools, the Orthodox Union and its Teach Coalition, will help direct tax-credited donations to scholarships for students attending Jewish day schools and yeshivas across the country.

Under the federal program, individual taxpayers may receive a dollar-for-dollar federal income tax credit of up to $1,700 annually for qualifying contributions to approved scholarship-granting organizations. Married couples filing jointly may qualify for a combined credit of up to $3,400.

The program was established under federal tax legislation signed into law in 2025. Texas is among the states that have elected to participate.

“Jewish Dallas is proud to be participating in this historic coalition through the Opportunity Fund for Jewish Education. Our Federation is working closely with all our local Dallas Jewish day schools, the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation, and our national partners to roll out a coordinated Dallas effort in time for January 1 when the Federal Education Tax Credit goes into effect. This is a historic opportunity to make Jewish day school more affordable for families across our community,” said Rabbi Mordechai Harris, chief impact officer and rabbi in residence at the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.

The Opportunity Fund will serve as a national scholarship-granting organization, allowing participating Jewish schools and communities to access the federal program without having to establish separate scholarship organizations.

Donors will be able to designate contributions to a participating Jewish day school or community, although federal rules prohibit directing scholarships to individual students or families.

According to the Opportunity Fund, scholarships will be available to qualifying families earning up to 300% of their area’s median income. Funds may be used for Jewish day school tuition and certain educational accommodations. The organization says 100% of scholarship contributions will support scholarships.

The fund is preparing to accept qualifying donations beginning Jan. 1, 2027, subject to final regulatory and state approval requirements. Scholarship applications are expected to open in 2027 for the 2027-28 academic year.

Participating schools are being encouraged to register in advance of the program’s launch.

Additional information is available at jewishopportunity.org.