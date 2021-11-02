Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship a smokin’ success

Photos: David Duchin/dspnphotos.com

The JWV Post 256 present the colors at the Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship Oct. 23, 2021.

About 800 barbecue lovers jammed the parking lot at Sunnyland Outdoor Furniture Sunday, Oct. 24, to welcome the Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship back to a live-action celebration of competition, kashrut, and Texas’ favorite cuisine.

It was the seventh annual kosher barbecue extravaganza presented by the Congregation Beth Torah Men’s Club, sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society and supervised by Dallas Kosher. Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers held a drive-thru kosher barbecue sale.

But this year was back to normal, with live music, celebrity judges, exhibits, a silent auction — and 13 teams who worked through the night in the quest for barbecue glory.

When the judges’ scores were tallied, Chop Quey was the grand champion, and the first repeat winner three years after their initial triumph. Team leader Dan Ulledahl, who owns Chop’s BBQ and Catering in Smithville, Missouri, amassed the winning total with strong showings in every category: first in chicken, fourth in beef ribs, and fifth in turkey and brisket. Noah’s Bark took second place overall, followed by Halal BBQ Pitmasters.

The event benefited Dallas Jewish Family Service. With the successful resumption of the series, chairperson Brian Rubenstein announced that the Eighth Annual Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship is already on the calendar: Oct. 23, 2022.