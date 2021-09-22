Dallas mayor forms Mayor’s Anti-Hate Advisory Council

Photo: Office of Mayor Eric Johnson

The Mayor’s Anti-Hate Advisory Council, from left, Hector M. Flores, past national president, LULAC; Cece Cox, CEO, Resource Center; Anita Zusman Eddy, executive director, Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas’ Jewish Community Relations Council; Almas Muscatwalla, executive director, Faith Forward Dallas; Gary Sanchez, board chair, North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce (Co-Chair); Sherry Goldberg, chair of the Community Security Initiative of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas (Co-Chair); Mayor Eric Johnson; Sanjiv Yajnik, president of Financial Services, Capital One Financial Corporation (Co-Chair); Sammie Berry, minister of Dallas West Church of Christ and Chair of Dallas Area Preachers and Church Leaders (Co-Chair); Mary Pat Higgins, president & CEO, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum; Dr. Charles Ku, past president, Greater Dallas Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce; Kirk Myers, founder and CEO, Abounding Prosperity, Inc.; Carter Brown, executive director, National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition; Averie Bishop, president, SMU Asian Pacific American Law Student Association and CEO & founder of The Tulong Foundation (not pictured: Imam Muhammad Abdul-Jami, Masjid Al-Islam; Rev. Dr. George Mason, senior pastor of Wilshire Baptist Church and president of Faith Commons; AnaChrista Robles, senior director of Impact and Inclusion, ISP Creative and state marketing shair, Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas)

Sherry Goldberg named 1 of 4 co-chairs

Staff Report

In light of statistics that show a rising number of hate crimes in Dallas and across the country, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson officially announced the formation of the Mayor’s Anti-Hate Advisory Council, Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The inaugural Mayor’s Anti-Hate Advisory Council consists of 16 people. Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas Community Security Initiative Chair Sherry Goldberg was named one of four co-chairs of the council. Joining Goldberg as co-chairs are: Sammie Berry, minister of Dallas West Church of Christ and chair of Dallas Area Preachers and Church Leaders; Gary Sanchez, board chair, North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce; and Sanjiv Yajnik, president of Financial Services, Capital One Financial Corporation.

“I applaud Mayor Johnson for his commitment and vision for our great city,” said Goldberg. “As a group, we must work together to combat and eliminate hate of all forms. Strength comes in numbers. When we all join in and work cohesively, our city will be rewarded now and for generations to come.”

The new advisory council will meet regularly to discuss ways to make the City of Dallas and its police department better equipped to both respond to and prevent hate crimes and to promote a culture that is tolerant and understanding. The announcement comes after the FBI released a new report showing that nationwide, hate crimes hit at a 12-year high in 2020. Dallas also saw an increase last year.

“Dallas is a welcoming city, one that embraces its diversity and works to overcome the racial and economic divisions sowed by generations that have long past,” Johnson said.

The mayor added in his remarks, “we cannot afford to ignore or downplay hate. Nobody should feel uncomfortable or unsafe in Dallas because of who they are — because of their race or ethnicity, their sexual and gender identities, their religion, or their national origin.”

In an Aug. 31 security town hall hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas’ Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) and the Federation’s Community Security Initiative Johnson was firm in his desire to address hate crimes head on.

Photo: Office of Mayor Eric Johnson

Mayor Eric Johnson and the four co-chairs of the Mayor’s Anti-Hate Advisory Council, from left, Gary Sanchez, board chair, North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce; Sherry Goldberg, chair of the Community Security Initiative of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas; Mayor Johnson; Sammie Berry, minister of Dallas West Church of Christ and Chair of Dallas Area Preachers and Church Leaders; and Sanjiv Yajnik, president of Financial Services, Capital One Financial Corporation

“It’s like cancer. There is no acceptable amount of cancer. You detect cancer in your body you want to remove all of it. You can’t allow it to spread, not even a little bit,” said Johnson.

Dallas’ two Jewish city council members applauded the mayor for forming the council.

“I’m proud to have a mayor that listens to the residents of the whole city, cares for their safety and dignity, and acts to ensure everyone can thrive in Dallas. Initiating this anti-hate advisory council is both a statement about the mayor’s values and the soul of Dallas,” said Cara Mendelsohn who represents District 12 in Far North Dallas.

Council member Jaynie Schultz, who represents District 11 said she was happy to see that the council includes a wide swath of community members because those who hate other groups are likely to hate Jews as well.

“A person who will hate someone based on their race or their sexual orientation or their gender are absolutely going to hate us,” Schultz said.

Cindy Moskowitz, chair of the JCRC, added that she was happy to see Dallas recognizing that hate is an issue and “recognizing the strengths that diversity brings to the city.”

“Really, I was so happy to see that,” said Moskowitz “and to know that as a Jewish community, that’s what’s comfortable for us — to live in a place that allows all communities to flourish.”

Joining Goldberg on the Hate Advisory Council from Jewish community organizations are Anita Zusman Eddy, executive director of the Federation’s JCRC and Mary Pat Higgins, president and CEO of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

“I am extremely proud and honored to serve on Mayor Johnson’s Anti-Hate Advisory Council, representing the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and our mission to combat prejudice, hatred and indifference. The increase in the number of hate crimes in Dallas, and throughout the country, is alarming, and I commend Mayor Johnson’s determination and plan of action to make our community no place for hate,” said Higgins.

The new mayoral advisory council is Mayor Johnson’s third. He previously formed the Mayor’s International Advisory Council and the Mayor’s Domestic Violence Advisory Council. Both remain active.