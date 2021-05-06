Dallas native returns to open baubles boutique

Photos: Courtesy Lele Sadoughi

Lele Sadoughi storefront, opening May 13 in Highland Park Village

By Deb Silverthorn

Accessories designer Lisa “Lele” Sadoughi will make her fashionable homecoming to Dallas as she opens her first retail store in Highland Park Village on Thursday, May 13.

“I’m proud to open the flagship Lele Sadoughi, an accessory destination, in Dallas,” said Sadoughi, whose opening day festivities will include a garden party, headbands hand-painted onsite, exclusive styles, wine, bubbly and more. “The store is truly a jewel box, an experience of mirrors and velvet, with cubbies, drawers and shelves filled with color, material and design.”

The idea of the boutique grew last summer during an extended visit to Dallas to ride out the pandemic. Sadoughi and her husband Armand, and their children, Asher and Ivy, left New York and spent time in Hilton Head, South Carolina, as well as Dallas. An introduction to the owners of Highland Park Village turned into an offer, and the dream is now a reality. The family is now back in New York; Sadoughi will be in Dallas frequently to oversee the boutique.

Sadoughi is the daughter of Jeri and Bill Finkelstein and sister of Robin Stone and Shana Bygott-Webb. She is an alumna of Greenhill, the Aaron Family JCC’s preschool and Solomon Schechter Academy, now Ann and Nate Levine Academy. Raised at Chabad of Dallas and Congregation Tiferet Israel, she participated in the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas’ Israel Teen Tour, March of the Living and a summer semester at Tel Aviv University while in college.

“We were taught that we could be and do anything we wanted,” said Sadoughi, who graduated from the University of Texas with an advertising degree. Career stops include working for Anja Flint in Los Angeles, studying at Saint Martins College of Art in London and working for Rebecca Taylor in New York.







The Finkelstein family: back row, from left, Robin, Evan, Lexie, Jack and Katie Stone; Armand and Lele Sadoughi and Shana, Leo and Sam Bygott-Webb; middle row, Jeri and Bill Finkelstein; front row, Evie Bygott-Webb, Ivy Sadoughi, Charlie Bygott-Webb and Asher Sadoughi

“The DNA of what I do is embellish accessories, create adornments for the eye to focus on,” said Sadoughi, whose history also includes designing for Ippolita Jewelry, Tory Burch and launching the jewelry line at J. Crew.

“Lele’s a true artist, drawing and designing since she was little. We’re not surprised at her success because of her many talents and creativity and we couldn’t be more proud,” said mom Jeri. “Knowing the kids will be here so much is going to be amazing.”

Sadoughi describes herself as a lifelong creative spirit, experimenting with painting, photography, pottery and stamping as a child. One episode she remembers is, as a third grader, being asked to draw her classroom. She chose the perspective of her teacher.

“I’ve always been 100% visual. I love everything about color,” she said.

On weekends in high school, Sadoughi worked at her family’s Gold Metal Recyclers, where she realized that finding a career of passion was a blessing.

Sadoughi started her own collection nearly 10 years ago and it has flourished. It started with jewelry and now includes headbands, socks, hosiery, hats, handbags, face masks and scarves. Her “Ladies of Lele,” adult, and “Little Ladies,” children’s, lines will shine at the Lele Sadoughi boutique.

From the memories of her 7-year-old self, clad in matching headbands and dresses, to her inspiration to bejewel herself and her own daughter, to opening her own store, Lele Sadoughi continues to shine.

“It’s really a big dressing room,” said Sadoughi of the store, “ready for a girls’ day of shopping and fun.”