Dallas rabbi questions Talarico on Israel, antisemitism

Texas state Rep. James Talarico speaks at a primary election watch party in Austin, March 3, 2026. (Facebook)

By Sharon Udasin

(JTA) — James Talarico, Texas’ Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, said he holds Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, rather than the Israeli people, responsible for civilian devastation in Gaza.

Talarico, a Texas state representative, is running neck and neck against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, in a race whose results could affect which party controls the Senate this November. Israel has been one of many sources of disagreement among the candidates, who have sparred on issues ranging from affordability to immigration to reproductive rights.

“I believe that Israel, like any nation, has a right to defend its people,” the candidate said during a CNN town hall Wednesday that featured extended exchanges with audience members, including Dallas Rabbi Holly Levin Cohn, who questioned him about Israel and antisemitism.

“But I don’t believe that Benjamin Netanyahu has a right to wage war against civilians or use collective punishment or restrict aid to civilians.”

A Texas Politics Project poll, issued by the University of Texas this week, showed Paxton trailing Talarico by 3 percentage points, with 47% to the Democrat’s 50% and a margin of error of 3.34 percentage points.

Talarico said in August that he supported stopping arms sales to the Netanyahu government and conditioning military aid “on ending the death and the destruction in Gaza and the West Bank.” He declined to call the crisis “genocide,” noting that the term is being litigated in the International Court of Justice. But he said he’d “use every bit of our nation’s diplomatic and financial leverage to protect the lives of Palestinians.”

Introducing herself as a rabbi for more than 26 years and the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, Cohn expressed concern about Talarico’s statements regarding Israel and his support for the Jewish people amid rising antisemitism.

Talarico responded that he has “deep love and respect for the Jewish people” and said he has stood alongside Jewish leaders in Central Texas against antisemitism. He also described studying Hebrew scriptures with a rabbi during his seminary education.

When Cohn pressed him specifically about Israel, noting that the issue can affect antisemitism, Talarico stressed the importance of directing his criticisms “toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not the Israeli people.”

Talarico acknowledged that the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel “was the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust” and said Israel has the right to defend its people. However, he criticized Netanyahu over civilian casualties, collective punishment and restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Cohn challenged his characterization of aid restrictions, pointing to Israeli humanitarian efforts and asserting that Hamas takes resources intended for civilians. She also expressed concern that media coverage does not always reflect the complexity of the situation.

Talarico did not directly address Cohn’s assertions about humanitarian aid, instead expressing support for a two-state solution that would provide security for Israel and self-determination for Palestinians.

Cohn reiterated her concern about how his statements are perceived, emphasizing the importance of what people hear from elected officials.

“I know that my words carry weight,” Talarico said, adding that he would continue listening to different perspectives and learning about the conflict.

The Texas Jewish Post contributed to this report.