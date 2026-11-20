

Israel Consul General to the Southwest United States Adi Farjon Israel meets with Jewish community leaders during breakfast meeting hosted by AJC, Dallas Federation.

Adi Farjon Israel, the new consul general of Israel to the Southwest United States, delivers remarks during a welcome breakfast in Dallas. (Kim Leeson Photography)

Leaders from across the Dallas Jewish community gathered Oct. 22 for a welcome breakfast for Adi Farjon Israel, the new consul general of Israel to the Southwest United States.

The event, held at the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center of Dallas, was co-hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and American Jewish Committee.

The breakfast provided an opportunity for community leaders to welcome Farjon Israel to North Texas and discuss strengthening relationships among Israel, the Dallas Jewish community and the broader civic community.

Joel Schwitzer, regional director of AJC, and Robert French, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, offered welcoming remarks. French emphasized the importance of the relationship between Dallas and Israel and the Federation’s partnership with AJC. Schwitzer spoke about AJC’s work and the complementary roles the two organizations can play in supporting Israel and deepening regional ties.

Farjon Israel discussed her priorities as she begins her tenure as consul general, including strengthening relationships with Jewish and broader civic communities and identifying opportunities for collaboration and engagement.

Farjon Israel brings extensive diplomatic experience to the position. Based in Houston, she represents Israel across a five-state region encompassing Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Before assuming her current role, she served as director of the Central Europe Department in Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and, from 2020 to 2024, as Israel’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva.