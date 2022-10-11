Dallas’Huch is No. 1 on 2022 ‘Top 50 Christian Allies’ list

Pastor Larry Huch Pastor Terri Pearsons

Several other Texans named to list

By Maayan Hoffman

(JNS) The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) has named Pastor Larry Huch of Dallas, Texas, as the No. 1 Christian ally of the Jewish state in its annual Top 50 list.

The list of “Top 50 Christian Allies” published by IAF on the eve of Sukkot, known by Christians as the Feast of Tabernacles, celebrates men and women from around the world and of different Christian denominations who tirelessly support and defend Israel.

Besides pastors, the list includes Hollywood stars and politicians, from Pat Boone and Chuck Norris to former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

“Recognizing the invaluable work of our Christian supporters is an important display of our gratitude towards them,” said IAF Director Josh Reinstein. “Each and every one of them serves as an example of the far-reaching impact faith-based diplomacy for Israel has, from a local to international level.

“It is Christians, not countries, that we can count on to always stand with Israel,” he said.

Huch is the founding pastor of New Beginnings Church in Dallas. Larry Huch Ministries is a major supporter of aliyah, Holocaust survivors, hospitals and a host of other charities in Israel.

Huch said he fell in love with the “Jewishness of the Bible” and Israel nearly 30 years ago. He then began to teach the Jewish roots of Christianity and the importance of “standing with the nation of Israel” and fighting antisemitism to his community. Since then, his relationship with Reinstein and the IAF has blossomed, and he has been to Israel dozens of times.

“There is no country in the world like Israel,” he told JNS. “And no city in any country like Jerusalem. It is the home of God. It is the people, the land and the spirit of the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob that dwells in this land.”

Huch accompanied a group of 20 pro-Israel, mostly evangelical lawmakers on an IAF mission to Israel in March 2022, during which they signed a declaration supporting the “sovereign right of the State of Israel to build in its indivisible capital of Jerusalem.”

“You will never understand the Bible until you read it in the land in which it was written,” Huch said. “If God allowed me to, I would live here.”

Others from North Texas on the list are Pastor Terri Pearsons (No. 4), senior pastor of Eagle Mountain International Church at Kenneth Copeland Ministries and Dr. Robert Jeffress (No. 23), senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Dallas.

Pastor John Hagee, who founded Christians United for Israel and John Hagee Ministries in San Antonio, is No 6. Allen West, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, is No. 26. Norris, martial artist and actor, film producer and screenwriter, who resides in Navasota, is No. 34.

Tre Pennie, principal founder of the National Fallen Officer Foundation and a former Dallas police sergeant, is listed at No. 48. “My grandmother was a strong Southern Baptist who believed that Jews were ‘God’s chosen people’ and she was fond of their support of Blacks during the Civil Rights Movement,” he said. “She trusted that I would never forget and I never did.”

The IAF coordinates with 50 Israel Allies Caucuses and 1,200 lawmakers to mobilize international support for Israel based on shared Judeo-Christian values. Among the network are the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus and the European Union Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus.

The top 50 list is released ahead of Sukkot because of Christians’ connection to the holiday on which we read Zechariah 14:16, which foresees a time when all nations will come to Jerusalem to celebrate.

“And it shall come to pass, that every one that is left of all the nations which came against Jerusalem shall even go up from year to year to worship the King, the Lord of hosts, and to keep the feast of tabernacles,” the book of Zechariah reads.

This year, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) will host more than 2,000 Christians from upward of 70 nations for its annual Feast of Tabernacles celebration in Jerusalem, including its traditional Jerusalem March October 13. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 6,000 Christians traveled to Israel for the annual event.

Pastor Sandor Nemeth, founder and senior pastor of Faith Church in Hungary, is No. 13 on the list. “For me, standing with the modern State of Israel and supporting the Jewish people in general comes naturally and should be reflected in the life of every Bible-reading, God-fearing Christian believer worldwide,” he said.

The full list is available at https://israelallies.org/israels-top-50-christian-allies-2022.