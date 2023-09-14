Date syrup- and harissa-glazed chicken thighs with tahini ranch sauce

Photo: foodaism/Rob Eshman

Harissa-glazed chicken thighs with tahini ranch sauce

Inspired by Michael Solomonov’s Laser Wolf restaurant dish

Makes 4 servings; Total time: 1 hour

By Rob Eshman

The Forward

This recipe is inspired by Michael Solomonov’s dish at his Laser Wolf restaurant. As with so many modern Israeli-inspired recipes, it draws on ingredients common in the Palestinian kitchen.

Ingredients:

Chicken thighs:

2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs or chicken wings

1-3 teaspoons harissa, to taste

2 tablespoons date syrup

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ small lemon, squeezed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Tahini ranch dressing:

½ cup tahini

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped chives

½ to ¾ cup water

Make the chicken:

1. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients well. Cover and refrigerate 1-4 hours.

2. Prepare grill or heat broiler. Cook over medium-high heat about 20 minutes, depending on heat source. You want nicely browned skin and some crispy charred bits.

3. Serve with tahini ranch dressing and chopped chives.

Make the tahini ranch dressing:

In a medium bowl, add all the ingredients. Whisk or stir vigorously until tahini and water are incorporated and texture is like a thick but pourable cream. Add more water in small increments if necessary.

Rob Eshman is senior contributing editor of The Forward. Follow him on Instagram @foodaism and Twitter @foodaism or email eshman@forward.com. This story originally appeared in The Forward.