David Landsberg

David Randall Landsberg, born May 26, 1959, passed away June 15, 2021. He is survived by his sisters, Shelley Jessup and Leslie Ann Landsberg.

In his 20s, he was diagnosed with bilateral polycystic kidney disease. He took good care of himself and underwent unconventional treatments. But he had to have both kidneys removed, and he was put on the transplant list.

David was the only person anyone knows of who completed a triathlon with no kidneys and no spleen. On July 4, 1999, he received a kidney transplant. Afterward, David completed an Ironman — a feat for anyone, let alone someone with one kidney.

He talked to other patients about life on dialysis. He often spoke about organ donation, explaining that if it is not against one’s religious, ethical or moral values, it can save another’s life.

He was a massage therapist and director at Texas Massage Institute. He was the “poster child” for Parkland, his image in the hallways. He gave a free chair massage if the recipient took an organ donor card with them.

David created what he called 50/50/50: to ride his bike 50 miles around the capital of each state, in exactly 50 days. No one else has ever done this.

David would ask, “Did you know that if one was to donate every single body part…you could impact a total of 613 lives?” Not a random number: G-d had a hand in that one.

Why bury your organs? You could give someone the gift of life. Chai.

When he passed away, David still had a fully functioning kidney; however, he had developed, and ultimately died of, glioblastoma, a fatal cancerous brain tumor.

Each of us has only one life to live but many lives to give.

David will be remembered.