Demonstrations for hostages in the DFW area

By Corinne Baum

The Dallas Jewish community has been committed to educating North Texas on the hostages still trapped in Gaza. Here are some of the installations that local volunteers put together recently.

SMU Campus

Photo: Courtesy SMU Hillel

Hillel at SMU students lead Havdallah services at the installation Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Photo: TJP Staff

Empty Shabbat table display stands on Dallas Hall Lawn, Nov. 18, 2023.

Organized by the same group of volunteers that installed the empty shabbat table at Dallas City Hall Nov. 5, this display stood from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19 on the Dallas Hall Lawn of Southern Methodist University’s campus. Hillel at SMU planned programming around the display all weekend, including a meeting for SMU students with Holocaust survivor Rosian Zerner and services lead by Rabbi Neal Katz of Congregation Beth El in Tyler.

American Red Cross Building

Photo: Courtesy Arona Ackermann

Volunteers outside of the Red Cross Building in Dallas Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 with shoes and hostage posters. Photo: Courtesy Arona Ackermann

Hostage posters cover the windshield of Red Cross vans Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

All 241 posters of the hostages taken by Hamas were posted onto the American Red Cross building Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Volunteers spent Monday afternoon pasting flyers to vehicles in the parking lot trying to engage with staff inside of the building and raising awareness for those still in captivity of the terrorist group Hamas.

Southlake Town Square

Photo: Courtesy Geri Francesca Cohen

Empty Shabbat tables stand under the Gazebo at Southlake Town Square Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo: Courtesy Geri Francesca Cohen

A poster with #bringthemhomenow stands beside the installation in Southlake, Nov. 12, 2023.

Several empty Shabbat tables stood under the Southlake Town Square gazebo from from noon to 5 p.m Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Volunteers arrived as early as 9 a.m. to help set up this sizeable demonstration.

Arbor Creek Nature Preserve

Photo: Courtesy Sivan Achkenazy

Two empty strollers stand side-by-side at the display at Arbor Creek Nature Preserve, Nov. 12, 2023. Photo: Courtesy Sivan Achkenazy

Attendees huddle together in the middle of the installation at Arbor Creek, Nov. 12, 2023.

This haunting display of empty strollers, shoes and balloons for the kidnapped Israeli citizens was at the heart of Arbor Creek Nature Preserve for all passing by to see. The event was held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

“It really didn’t need advertising, it just had traffic,” said Arona Ackermann, who volunteered for the event.

