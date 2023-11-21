Demonstrations for hostages in the DFW area

#bringthemhome
By Corinne Baum
The Dallas Jewish community has been committed to educating North Texas on the hostages still trapped in Gaza. Here are some of the installations that local volunteers put together recently.
SMU Campus
Organized by the same group of volunteers that installed the empty shabbat table at Dallas City Hall Nov. 5, this display stood from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19 on the Dallas Hall Lawn of Southern Methodist University’s campus. Hillel at SMU planned programming around the display all weekend, including a meeting for SMU students with Holocaust survivor Rosian Zerner and services lead by Rabbi Neal Katz of Congregation Beth El in Tyler.
American Red Cross Building
All 241 posters of the hostages taken by Hamas were posted onto the American Red Cross building Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Volunteers spent Monday afternoon pasting flyers to vehicles in the parking lot trying to engage with staff inside of the building and raising awareness for those still in captivity of the terrorist group Hamas.
Southlake Town Square
Several empty Shabbat tables stood under the Southlake Town Square gazebo from from noon to 5 p.m Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Volunteers arrived as early as 9 a.m. to help set up this sizeable demonstration.
Arbor Creek Nature Preserve
This haunting display of empty strollers, shoes and balloons for the kidnapped Israeli citizens was at the heart of Arbor Creek Nature Preserve for all passing by to see. The event was held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.
“It really didn’t need advertising, it just had traffic,” said Arona Ackermann, who volunteered for the event.
