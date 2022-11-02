DFW Archives Bazaar includes 3 Jewish institutions

Photos: Courtesy Fort Worth Jewish Archives

The wedding photo of Margot Rosen and Paul Schwartz on April 3, 1944, at the home of Sam Novy is among the pictures in an album of wedding photos of Fort Worth couples from the 1890s through the 21st century at the Fifth Annual DFW Archives Bazaar Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

By Hollace Weiner

The Fifth Annual DFW Archives Bazaar — set for Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Fort Worth Stockyards from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — will feature a trifecta of Jewish institutions. Archivists from the Dallas Jewish Historical Society, the Dallas Holocaust Museum and the Fort Worth Jewish Archives will be among the 34 libraries and cultural organizations hosting exhibit tables.

At the Fort Worth Jewish Archives table, the first 30 visitors will receive commemorative mezuzahs. Guests may also flip through a Fort Worth wedding album filled with photos of bridal couples under the chuppah from the 1890s to the 21st century. Another scrapbook has Consecration class pictures from the 1940s to the present. A colorful graphic map of the Stockyards District will pinpoint locations where Jewish merchants of yesteryear operated western wear stores, sold furniture and dressed beef. Among those early entrepreneurs were Sam Sheinberg, Seymour Dresser, Meyer Greines and builder Sam Rosen, who sold homes in a neighborhood still called Rosen Heights.

The Archives Bazaar is in the Heritage Room inside the Stockyards Station, 140 East Exchange Ave. The Bazaar is free and open to everyone. Not only will visitors experience the complexity and diversity of Texas history, but also at the demo booths and interactive exhibits, they will learn how to be a part of that history by preserving family treasures, interviewing family members about their own history, digitizing family memories and much more. It features professionals from Metroplex libraries, archives and other cultural institutions offering fun and interactive ways to learn about the historical resources and services available in North Texas. From photographs, documents, films, maps and more, learn about the amazing archival collections all over Dallas–Fort Worth just waiting for you to enjoy!

Visit the “Ask an Archivist” station to talk with professional archivists who can answer your questions! Have a future archivist in the family? Students can learn about archival career options and get advice on schools, programs and internships at the career booth. In addition to the exhibitors and demos, there will be door prizes, trivia and more.

Hollace Weiner is the archivist for the Fort Worth Jewish Archives.