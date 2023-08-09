Dive in: Get to know the new JCC pool

Photo: Courtesy JCC

The new JCC pool has something for everyone.

Features and improvements to look forward to

By Claudia Hurst

The intense August heat is upon us, which means the end of summer in North Texas is close. With temperatures consistently climbing to the triple digits, the next month will feel like a long one, but the renovated pool at the Aaron Family JCC can provide some relief from the outrageous weather conditions.

The new outdoor space at the JCC features two separate pools. One is a deep lap pool where members can exercise and the facility can host swim meets or other events. The second pool is a family pool that houses a 20-foot-high play structure, a 7-foot-wide splash pad and a jungle gym for the younger crowd. There is also a free standing slide, resembling a classic water park slide, that flows into its own pool.

“This new facility will enhance our programs at the JCC and set the standard for future campus improvements,” said Artie Allen, JCC CEO.

Separate from the water activities, the pool also has several cabanas and a snack shack for “grab-and-go” food and drinks. These modern features have transformed the past summer venue for kids to a main attraction for all members to enjoy.

“The advantage of these [outdoor] pools is that they will be climate-controlled. [The pools] will be able to be heated and cooled to help run them for a longer part of the year,” explained Daniel Taylor, assistant executive director of the Dallas JCC.

The groundwork for this project began with the large capital campaign led by former chairs of the board of directors, Scott Cohen (2013-2015) and Angela Horowitz (2015-2017). However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in the capital campaign.

Jolie Newman, immediate past chair of the board of directors, explained that this was an opportunity for the JCC to reflect. “It gave us time to be thoughtful about the order in which we could roll our projects in a realistic manner. We thought to ourselves, what are some of our immediate needs and what touches so many parts of our business?”

Before the renovation, the JCC pool had barely changed since its original construction in 1950. When JCC leadership started talking to the community, during the capital campaign, about changes they wanted to see, an improved outdoor pool was an overwhelming suggestion.

The project officially broke ground in October 2022. Although construction took less than a year to complete, this project did not occur without its challenges.

According to Taylor, the main concern of this renovation process was “making sure that it speaks to all the audiences and that [we] are building something that is setting us up well for many years to come.”

With one extensive project almost completed, many people are wondering, what will the JCC be focusing on next?

Taylor explained that forthcoming projects are based on community feedback. “In the very near future, we are looking to enhance our fitness and wellness facilities with renovations to our locker rooms, fitness center, mind and body areas. Focusing on really elevating those facilities.”

The new JCC pool is just the beginning of updates and renovations that will enhance the community center facilities and members’ experiences. However, the contributions of the community make these upgrades possible.

“[These are] not projects that the JCC just decides to do on its own. We can’t do any of this without our community, our supporters and our partners,” Newman said. “We have spoken to so many leaders in the community and it’s critical that we thank them and that they know what an important impact their gifts have made in this community.”