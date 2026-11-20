By Rabbi Dan Lewin



Parashat Chaye Sarah

The stories of the Torah and Tanakh contain many layers, far more than meets the eye, inviting endless study to probe the depths of this sacred wisdom. Beneath their straightforward narratives lie deeper conversations about the soul, our relationship with God and our purpose in this world. Two stories, one from this week’s parsha and another from last week’s Haftarah, offer a glimpse into these layers and reveal lessons that speak directly to our lives.

After Sarah’s passing, the Torah tells us:

“And Sarah died in Kiryat Arba, which is Hebron, in the land of Canaan. And Abraham came to eulogize Sarah and to weep for her” (Genesis 23:2).

On the surface, this describes a husband mourning his beloved wife. But the Zohar uncovers another dimension: Abraham represents the soul, while Sarah represents the body. The verse now takes on a startling meaning. The soul itself comes to eulogize the body.

The Zohar finds significance even in the name of the place where Sarah died. Kiryat Arba, literally the city of four, alludes to the four classical elements — fire, air, water and earth — that compose the physical world and the human body. Hebron shares a root with the Hebrew word chibur, meaning connection or joining. During life, these elements combine to form a living body. At death, that unity comes apart.

But why would the soul, an eternal source of light and consciousness, mourn the body? Even after death, the soul retains a connection to the lifeless body, which can no longer serve as the soul’s vehicle in this world. It can no longer perform mitzvot, engage with people in the physical world or transform material existence. The soul mourns the loss of this extraordinary partnership and the opportunity the body provided to fulfill its mission.

This interpretation addresses a fundamental question and common misunderstanding: What does it actually mean to live a spiritual life?

We often have a particular image of a spiritual person: someone contemplative and intellectually inclined, an abstract thinker who meditates, studies, spends time in prayer, seeks enlightenment and seems somewhat removed from the ordinary concerns of life. We may even assume that spirituality comes naturally to certain people but remains beyond the reach of others.

But the Torah offers a very different vision. Every person has the capacity to live a spiritual life. Spirituality does not depend solely on one’s ability to grasp esoteric ideas or aspire to transcendence. Nor does it mean mentally distancing ourselves from material pursuits. It is more about how we engage with the world around us.

A truly spiritual person brings the soul into the body and the body into the service of the soul. They draw deeper purpose down into the ordinary details of life, transforming work, family, relationships and even the most mundane responsibilities into opportunities to serve God.

Another verse in the story of Abraham and Sarah makes this point even more striking. God tells Abraham: “Whatever Sarah tells you, listen to her voice” (Genesis 21:12). If Abraham represents the soul and Sarah the body, why does God instruct the soul to listen to the body?

The Lubavitcher Rebbe explains that this points to the ultimate purpose of physical existence: to refine and elevate the body itself. Attending to the body’s needs should not become an obstacle to spirituality, nor should we neglect it in the name of higher pursuits. We must work to bring the two into partnership. The condition of each affects the other, and both ultimately affect our ability to fulfill our mission.

Something remarkable happens when they work together. There can be no true health of the body without health of the soul. Nurturing the soul and attending to its needs are fundamental to our physical well-being — more fundamental than any medical prescription, diet or natural supplement. The body, in turn, does more than serve the soul. By fulfilling its purpose in the physical world, it enables the soul to reach a higher level than it could achieve on its own, even through spiritual elevation in the heavenly realms.

The widow and Elisha: A conversation between the soul and God

Bringing these two aspects of our being, body and soul, into harmony does not come without challenges. Even when we understand our purpose and strive to live accordingly, a common struggle remains: What happens when we no longer feel a personal connection to God? What do we do when our love and awe of God seem absent, and the inspiration that should animate our actions has dried up?

Last week’s Haftarah offers a remarkable answer.

In II Kings, chapter 4, a poor widow approaches the prophet Elisha for help. Her husband has died, and a creditor threatens to take her two children as slaves. She cries out to Elisha, explaining that her husband has died and that “the creditor has come to take my two children as his slaves” (II Kings 4:1). Elisha asks what she has in her home. She replies that she has nothing but a small jug of oil. He tells her: “Go, borrow vessels from all your neighbors, empty vessels — and not a few” (II Kings 4:3). He instructs her to pour the oil into the vessels, setting each one aside as it fills. Miraculously, the oil keeps flowing until every vessel is full. Elisha then tells her to sell the oil, pay her debt and live with her children on the remainder. Her children are saved.

Chassidic teachings uncover another conversation within this story. Interestingly, the woman represents the soul, this time in feminine form, while Elisha represents our Creator. The creditor represents the animal soul, the instinctive side of our nature, with its natural desires and material inclinations. When those desires dominate, they can divert our love and awe of God toward worldly pursuits. The two children represent these spiritual emotions, which Kabbalah describes as the children of the intellect. The creditor’s threat to take the children captive represents the danger of allowing our natural desires to overpower and suppress those holy emotions.

The small jug of oil represents the essence of the soul, its deepest and most essential connection to God. That connection remains intact, even when our conscious feelings of love and awe seem to have disappeared. The oil is still there.

The vessels represent Torah and mitzvot, the concrete actions that give the soul’s hidden connection a place to find expression. The deeper interpretation of Elisha’s instruction to gather empty vessels reveals an important lesson.

We often assume that inspiration must come first and action will follow. But the relationship works in the other direction, too, and offers an incomparable advantage. The particular actions of Torah study and mitzvot, whether private acts of devotion or good deeds toward others, create receptacles into which the soul’s essential connection can once again flow. This means that even when we lack the feelings, we should expand important actions. Furthermore, when we demonstrate the ability to remain consistent and devoted, regardless of inspiration, the children will be saved: those spiritual emotions return, often in a more powerful form, like the miraculous oil.

Both stories reveal different dimensions of the same journey. The first teaches us that the soul and body must become partners in fulfilling our purpose. The second offers guidance for what to do when our deepest spiritual connection fails to find expression in our conscious feelings. The oil is still there, just hidden. We must create the vessels to receive it.

Rabbi Dan Lewin is director of the nonprofit Maayan Chai Foundation. For information, visit maayan-chai.org.