DJCF celebrates 200+ amazing scholarship recipients

The 33 scholarship recipients in attendance (out of 64); many wore their school-spirit wear so the audience would know who were the recipients.

The Dallas Jewish Community Foundation (DJCF) held its Annual Scholarship Reception June 7 and, while the Foundation was elated to introduce the 64 scholarship recipients for 2022, the organization was hurting from the recent loss of its president/CEO, Meyer L. Bodoff, of blessed memory. Lisa Newman, DJCF chairwoman, noted that “Meyer made our community better in so many ways. He was a terrific leader, a wonderful person and will be missed by so many.” A moment of silence was held to honor his memory.

During Meyer’s 12-year tenure, DJCF’s scholarship program saw tremendous growth and the amount of scholarship recipients doubled. Newman noted that this year alone, seven new scholarship funds were created, as well as one new fund of the Southwest Community Foundation. Since 1991, $2,677,144 in scholarships have been granted, and 936 students have received scholarships.

Treasurer Sandy Kaufman described the Foundation’s fundholders and their positive impact on the community. “Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes time. But vision combined with action, now that can change the world,” he said.

At the reception, more than 200 people from all walks of life celebrated and applauded the diversity of students who shared a passion about learning, as well as the donors who made their educational dreams possible. The initial applicant pool of more than 700 students was reviewed anonymously by 65 volunteers and narrowed down to 64 deserving recipients. A highlight was a new video showing student accomplishments outside the classroom; it can be viewed at https://www.djcf.org/scholarship_reception2022.

There was much excitement and gratitude in the room from the recipients and their families. Foundation leadership, committee members and volunteers noted that they were inspired by this year’s students, several of whom had already earned more than one degree. Many students were the first in their families to attend college or were first-generation Americans achieving their dream of higher learning.

One attendee commented, “Last night’s event was so uplifting! After all the disturbing information in the news everywhere one looks, an hour with the scholarship recipients renews faith in the innate goodness of people and hope for the future. I am so very honored to have had the opportunity to endow a scholarship and to work on the review committee.”

Another attendee summed up what seemed to be a sentiment felt by all: “Mazel Tov on another year of making over 60 students very happy and helping them achieve their dream. We are always inspired by this outstanding group of students.”