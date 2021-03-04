DJCF creates emergency fund after winter storm

Given the unprecedented weather conditions and their resulting effects, the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation is providing support to those affected.

Our community is benefiting from so many besides us. Within days of millions losing power and water, some local kosher establishments, coordinated by Chaim Goldfeder of Kosher Palate, offered free hot kosher meals for anyone in need, distributing thousands of meals the week of the storm. To ensure they were able to continue this generous offering, the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas made the swift decision to fund many of these meals.

Now, the Foundation is prepared to help the broader community as a whole. It has established the Natural Disaster Emergency Response Fund of the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation, which will supply emergency aid to nonprofit organizations that are providing vital and urgent assistance to affected communities and families. With many still suffering even after the power returned — burst pipes, plumbing issues and more — it is not just personal homes being affected. Many of the buildings that house nonprofits have major issues, such as a local shelter that had to temporarily close for first time in 35 years due to structural damages. This fund will make emergency grants to agencies that need the help and agencies that are providing assistance to those in need.

Together with you, the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation can help more in need. They have been here for tornadoes in Dallas, COVID-19 and now the Dallas Winter Storm, and they will always be here to help. For more information, visit www.djcf.org or call 214-615-9351.

Other helpful resources

• The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas Community Crisis Management team is assisting with mitigation and restoration. While they cannot guarantee the availability of plumbing and other professional services, if you fill out the intake form, a member of the team will share the most current information around available resources.

Visit https://www.surveymon

key.com/r/dallassnowresponse to access the intake form.

• The Dallas Hebrew Free Loan Association is providing a helping hand to those in need of emergency funds. With thousands experiencing emergency repairs, some needing respite housing and other necessities, the agency has interest free emergency loans of $500, general loans of up to $7,500 and business loans to $20,000.

For information, or to apply for emergency or other loans, visit dhfla.org or call 469-206-1639.

• Jewish Family Service is available to help anyone in need with food and emergency financial assistance, counseling, information referrals and other storm related issues.

Call the JFS intake line at 972-437-9950, etx. 340.