DJCF names Megan Hyman new chief executive officer

While the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation (DJCF) had a very successful and meaningful year, it was also very hard, as it first dealt with the retirement announcement and then untimely passing of Foundation CEO/President Meyer Bodoff, of blessed memory. However, the search committee, chaired by Peggy Tobolowsky and Stuart Prescott, was well underway at that sad time. The other committee members included Foundation officers, trustees, members of the Foundation’s professional advisory community and other community leaders. The Foundation engaged a nationally known search firm to facilitate the search process. The search successfully ended with the selection of Megan Hyman as the next Foundation CEO. Her tenure will begin Sept. 12, 2022.

Hyman brings to the CEO position more than 15 years of experience with J.P. Morgan, including service as both a private and commercial banker and as a business manager. Her work at J.P. Morgan included advising individuals, families and foundations across the full spectrum of wealth management services, including legacy and estate planning, governance and strategic philanthropy. During the 10 years that she was based in Dallas, Megan became actively involved in the Jewish community. Her volunteer experiences have included service on the Foundation’s Investment Committee, the Congregation Shearith Israel board and its Foundation board, and multiple committees within the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, as well as participation in the Schultz Family Leadership Fellows program. Thus, Hyman brings to the Foundation CEO position both impressive professional experience and deep knowledge of the Dallas Jewish and general community.

“As CEO, I am inspired by this opportunity to further the mission of the DJCF, seeking to improve our community and the world by empowering the philanthropic vision and passions of our fundholders and community partners. I have tremendous respect for the strong platform established by my predecessor, Meyer Bodoff, of blessed memory, and am honored to lead the organization into this new chapter in partnership with our experienced board of trustees,” said Hyman at the Foundation’s board meeting last week.

The Dallas Jewish Community Foundation is driven by a deep belief in community, growing philanthropy through supporting nonprofits, ensuring effective giving and offering complimentary charitable planning. Its utmost priority is being a resource hub where individuals and nonprofits alike can be supported in their charitable endeavors. Over the last decade, the Foundation and its affiliates have distributed over $150 million to charitable causes.

