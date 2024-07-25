Dozens of Israelis flock to hospitals amid ‘brain-eating amoeba’ scare

Israeli children line up to ride a slide in a water park by the Kinneret, the Sea of Galilee, Northern Israel, during the Jewish holiday of Passover, on April 26, 2016. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

More than 70 people visited E.R.s in northern Israel to get checked for Naegleria fowleri following the closure of a water park near Tiberias due to two recent confirmed cases.

JNS Staff Report

July 25, 2024

Hospitals in northern Israel were reporting the arrival of dozens of patients on Thursday morning after the country’s Health Ministry ordered the immediate closure of a water park following two recent cases of infection by a rare amoeba.

Northern medical centers reported that “more than 70 individuals who visited Gai Beach, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, have sought medical attention at northern hospitals. All those examined were found to be healthy and without symptoms, and were subsequently discharged,” according to Israel Hayom.

David Ratner, spokesman for Rambam Hospital in Haifa, told JNS on Thursday that there was “a lot of panic,” with 10 children and 10 adults checking in and being released. “Other northern hospitals received even more,” he added.

A 10-year-old Israeli has been hospitalized with encephalitis caused by Naegleria fowleri, aka the “brain-eating amoeba.” The boy is sedated and on a respirator at Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

He was the second patient diagnosed with encephalitis as a result of fowleri infection after staying at the water park. The amoeba was detected in a 26-year-old man who died earlier this month. The death was the second case of fowleri infection ever reported in Israel.

The ministry ordered the park’s closure on Wednesday night “for precautionary reasons.” In addition, the ministry is asking anyone who spent time at the park in the last two weeks to seek medical help at the nearest emergency room if they experience fever, headache, blurred vision or vomiting.

A Health Ministry directive on Thursday afternoon clarified the previous announcement, reminding patients to contact their HMO call center for a referral before going to the emergency room.

“The ministry directed the health insurance funds so that a referral is given to anyone who was at the water park at Gai Beach in the last two weeks and experienced these symptoms,” said Shira Solomon, Health Ministry spokeswoman.

The amoeba thrives in waters ranging from 35 to 42 degrees Celsius (95 to 108 degrees Fahrenheit) and infects humans only in rare cases.