Edward L. Weitz, 84, passed away at home June 17, 2021, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. Edward was born on Sept. 20, 1936, to Dr. Frank and Rose (Manheim) Weitz, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was raised in Atlanta and graduated from Tulane University.

Edward was a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves, married, raised two children and worked in the family antique business, Manheim Galleries of New Orleans. In 1982, he and his family moved to Dallas, where he ran Manheim Galleries of Dallas, and then Manheim Weitz, continuing the family business of selling antiques and building high-end custom furniture for worldwide hospitality and retail customers.

Edward married Linda Brownsted in 1993, and together they operated Weitz Antiques, buying and selling antiques through auction houses and dealers throughout the U.S., England and France. They traveled extensively and lived in Baja California, Mexico; Ridgeway, Colorado; Tucson, Arizona; Georgetown, Texas; and Richardson.

Edward started playing golf at the age of 8, participated nationally in junior, high school and collegiate championship golf and was a scratch and low handicap golfer, playing until he was 82.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sandra Weitz Lipshutz. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his son, Lane and wife Cheryl Weitz of Dallas; their three sons, Michael, Sammy and Charlie; his daughter, Lisa and her husband Dan Serban of Henderson, Nevada, and granddaughter, Lauren; and their mother, Loyce Rubin of Dallas. He is also survived by Linda’s daughters: Elizabeth Ferguson of Dallas, and granddaughters, Wallis and Ellery; and Anna Brownsted and her husband Angus Gowland of Cambridge, England, and grandsons, Conrad and Ezra.

The people Edward admired most were his grandfather, Bernard Manheim, who left Austria at 13, immigrated to New Orleans, built Manheim Galleries, one of the largest antique businesses in the country, and was a founder of Gates of Prayer Synagogue; as well as his father, Frank Weitz, who was a well-respected pediatrician in the Atlanta area.

Edward was a lifetime member of Congregation Anshai Torah and a longtime volunteer at Jewish Family Service. His body was donated to UT Southwestern Medical School for research. A private family service was held at Dallas Jewish Funerals.