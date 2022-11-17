Esther Rae Weinstein

Esther Rae “Muddy, Grandmother, Grandma” Weinstein, 86, of Dallas, passed away peacefully Nov. 9, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Although she was born in Fort Worth, Esther Rae lived most of her childhood in Los Angeles. When she was 16, she visited her extended family in Fort Worth and found the love of her life, Jay Weinstein. They were married for 67 years.

Esther Rae enjoyed knitting blankets for veterans, oil painting, watching old movies (especially westerns and mysteries) and working crossword puzzles daily with her husband. Jay and Esther Rae loved traveling the country in their RV, checking off locations and landmarks on their bucket list. She was happiest when all her family was around, especially cooking for the Jewish holidays. Esther Rae made the best latkes, brownies, noodle kugel and matzo ball soup.

Esther Rae will be dearly missed and always remembered. She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Sam Schwartz of Fort Worth, and her brother-in-law, Danny Sternberg.

She is survived by her husband, Jay, and their four children: Bonnye (Steve) Garman, Ric (Sharon) Weinstein, Anndi (Doug) Hogan and Wendy (Larry) Darrow; her sister Marlene Sternberg; her niece Randi Sternberg, nephew Todd Sternberg and their children; her 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made to Congregation Beth Torah or the Jewish War Veterans Auxiliary.