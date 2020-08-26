Ethel and Arnold Schectman celebrate 69 years of marriage

Then

A belated mazal tov to Ethel and Arnold Schectman, who celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary June 17. The Schectmans met in 1940 at a B’nai B’rith dance at the Adolphus Hotel in Dallas. They had one daughter and one son, Laura Schectman (husband Joe) Rice of blessed memory and Larry Schectman, and two grandchildren, Jennifer and Benjamin Rice.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, the Schectmans and their family were only able to celebrate from afar but they hope to celebrate in person soon.