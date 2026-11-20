Ask the Rabbi

By Rabbi Yosef Pinkus

Dear Rabbi,

I had the pleasure of reading your Q&A this past week. I found it to be a fascinating writeup. I would just like to direct your attention to an insightful piece by Rabbi Ovadia of Bartenura, which I believe would add to your discussion. It is the first piece in his commentary on Ethics of the Fathers.

— Steve

Thank you for this wonderful piece of feedback!

Rabbi Ovadia of Bartenura is probably known more for the popular kosher wine named after him than much else. But he was a very important figure in the study of Mishnah.

Last week, we discussed the components of the Written and Oral Torah. Over time, certain commentaries became almost canonical — the go-to explanation of a text. Rashi’s commentary on the Chumash is one example. R’ Ovadia Bartenura, a 15th-century Italian rabbi, achieved similar status with his commentary on Mishnah.

Because the Talmud itself serves as an explanation of the Mishnah, dedicated study of Mishnah had become somewhat marginalized, since it was often studied only as an introduction to the Gemara. R’ Ovadia felt the Mishnah deserved attention in its own right and wrote a commentary explaining the Mishnayos themselves. He drew heavily from Rashi and Maimonides. Because he wrote his commentary in Hebrew, whereas Maimonides’ commentary on the Mishnah was originally written in Judeo-Arabic, his work also became a means of accessing Maimonidean thought for many who otherwise would have had difficulty doing so.

He traveled extensively, moving from Italy to Israel for the back end of his life. His personal writings offer remarkably detailed descriptions of medieval Jewish life in a number of countries: Italy, Greece, Egypt and Israel. His observations of the Karaite and Samaritan communities in Egypt are a particularly valuable firsthand testimony about those communities.

But on to the commentary itself. Pirkei Avos, Ethics of the Fathers, opens with the famous declaration: Moshe kibel Torah miSinai — Moses received the Torah at Sinai. It goes on to trace the transmission of Torah from Moses to Joshua and then through the generations. This is an unusual introduction. No other tractate begins by establishing the history of its teachings. We already know that the laws of the Mishnah are part of Torah. Why does Pirkei Avos need to say so?

Here, the Bartenura commentary provides a particularly fascinating perspective. The other tractates generally deal with mitzvos, explaining and clarifying the obligations of particular commandments. Pirkei Avos, however, is entirely about mussar u’middos — ethical conduct and character traits. Moreover, the teachings of Pirkei Avos are not always clearly tied to specific verses in the Torah.

There are many books one can pick off the bookshelf that offer suggestions about ethical practices. Because ethics is something that is logical, useful and moral, many people have stumbled across great truths in the world of ethics. Airport bookstores are chock-full of self-help and moral advice books, and the ancient world was no different.

The ordinary reader might look at these differences between Pirkei Avos and the remainder of the Mishnah and conclude that it is just another compilation of wisdom literature. Therefore, its opening establishes that these ethical teachings were not invented by the Mishnah’s authors. They, too, were passed down from Sinai and are equally part of the Oral Tradition, handed down through the generations, and should therefore be taken just as seriously as the halachic discussions throughout the Mishnah.

Rabbi Yosef Pinkus is a rabbi in the Dallas Community Kollel, a division of the Dallas Area Torah Association. Submit your questions to him at asktherabbi@tjpnews.com.