Federation’s fundraiser to livestream Jan. 31

Don Felder

Sue Bird

Sebastian Maniscalco

ONE Night, 3 exciting acts

By Deb Silverthorn

The trifecta of ONE Night’s lineup is anticipated to capture an audience of all ages and interests — with livestreamed appearances of basketball phenom Sue Bird, musician Don Felder and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas event, with presenting sponsor Truist (formerly BB&T), will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. It has been reimagined for virtual enjoyment, along with Federations and communities in Houston, Milwaukee and St. Louis.

“People are feeling the power of the collective and on Jan. 31 we expect more than 4,000 people who care to come together,” said Mariam Shpeen Feist, president & CEO of the JFGD.

“This year we’ve supported every one of the more than 70 area Jewish organizations and thousands of individuals. We were made for this, to lead in times in crisis, to turn a challenge into an opportunity. Our community has responded, and our people have stepped up,” said Shpeen Feist. “Every gift makes a difference.”

Stacey Butler, co-chair of ONE Night, calls the event a great night for families as well as individuals.

“This is a unique opportunity and I know many families are available to turn on their TV or computer to enjoy watching the event — in pajamas and maybe with a glass of wine,” Butler said. She is co-chair with her husband Chuck and three other couples: Bonnie and Mike Grossfeld, Emily and Brett Luskey and Yana and Yury Mintskovsky.

“We’re grateful and thankful to be able to support the Federation, which supports so many on so many levels, and this is the time we need to support each other more than ever,” Butler added.

Sue Bird, the WNBA’s all-time leader in assists and 11-time WNBA All-Star during her career with the Seattle Storm, is regarded as the world’s premier point guard. The winner of four Olympic gold medals, four World Championship gold medals, four WNBA Championships and two NCAA Championships, Bird is known for being selfless, driven, encouraging, funny and smart. She also receives regular coverage for her fashion prowess.

Musician Don Felder will share songs from “American Rock ‘n’ Roll,” his third solo album, released last year and high-energy rock. Formerly of The Eagles, the singer-songwriter and guitarist says: “I’m blessed enough to have contributed to and been a part of a very talented mixture of voices, writing, guitar parts and production.”

And Maniscalco, Billboard’s 2018 Comedian of the Year, who has played to sold-out audiences at Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden, closes the ONE Night event. The author of “Stay Hungry” and actor in the feature film “Green Book” and Netflix’s “The Irishman,” Maniscalco has hosted five comedy specials for Comedy Central, Netflix and Showtime.

The entertainment of the night is the backdrop to the core of the Federation’s hope to raise the much-needed funds that allow them to serve the community.

At the start of 2020, the Federation, many residents and agencies nearby were still reeling from the devastating tornado of three months earlier. Then, the pandemic arrived and again the community turned to the Federation for help.

“It’s good to catch up with people and hear so many positive responses. They’re looking forward to ONE Night and realize it will result in help for many, for many days and nights,” said Bob Weinfeld, for more than 50 years a lead Federation campaigner, and for whom the Federation’s Campaigner of the Year award is named.

Not slowed working from home, and with 110 pledges secured so far, Weinfeld hopes to get closer to his record 400. “Many have added encouraging notes to their pledge cards, and it keeps us all going.”

As Shpeen Feist described the event and the Federation’s mantra during these times: “We are dreaming the dream and being creative like never before. This is our calling, and we couldn’t be prouder to work together — everyone, in every organization, in every corner of our community for the better of everyone.”

Registration for ONE Night is due by Jan. 27. It is free with a suggested minimum pledge of $180, due by Dec. 31, to the 2021 Annual Community Campaign. For more information or registration and event link, visit jewishdallas.org/one-night or call 214-615-5257.