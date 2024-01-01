Five IDF reservists wounded by rockets on Lebanon border

Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and Hezbollah on the border between Israel and Lebanon, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

The wounded soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment.

JNS Staff Report

January 1, 2023

Five Israel Defense Forces reservists were lightly injured on Monday afternoon in rocket attacks near Kibbutz Adamit on the border with Lebanon, the military said.

According to the IDF, its forces detected several launches from Southern Lebanon towards Israeli territory.

The wounded soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for treatment and their families were informed, IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari added in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Also on Monday, the Israeli Air Force carried out a round of aerial attacks on terrorist targets in Lebanese territory. Hezbollah infrastructures were destroyed, along with terror sites and rocket launch pads.

Air defense fighters also successfully intercepted a suspicious “aerial target” that crossed into the Jewish state from Lebanon.

On Monday morning, an Israeli jet struck a Hezbollah terrorist cell attempting to launch drones from a civilian area of Maroun El Ras in Lebanon, adjacent to the border, towards Israeli territory, the IDF said.

The UAVs that they were preparing to launch were destroyed.

בשעות הבוקר כוחות צה"ל זיהו חוליית מחבלים מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה, שניסתה לשגר כלי טיס בלתי מאויישים לעבר שטח ישראל. כלי טיס של חיל האוויר תקף את החולייה בטרם הצליחה לבצע את השיגור והשמיד את כלי הטיס שבהם השתמשו>> pic.twitter.com/33hB9X1gSS — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 1, 2024

“This is another example of Hezbollah’s use of civilian areas for its terrorist activity and its violations of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701,” the IDF said.

The measure that ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War demands that Hezbollah be disarmed and not venture south of the Litani River, some 18 miles north of the Israeli border.

IAF fighter jets also struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel throughout the morning and early afternoon, with the IDF updating that a suspected hostile aircraft infiltration in Moshav Avivim was a false identification.

Meanwhile, a senior Israeli official told Reuters on Monday that “the situation on the Lebanese front will not be allowed to continue. This coming six-month period is a critical moment.” He added that Israel would convey that message to a U.S. envoy practicing shuttle diplomacy between Beirut and Jerusalem, in an apparent reference to presidential assistant Amos Hochstein.

The official also said that some of the five brigades that Israel is withdrawing from the Gaza Strip will be repositioned in the north to prepare for a possible escalation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.