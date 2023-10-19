Fort Worth City Council issues proclamation in support of Israel, Fort Worth Jewish community

Members of the Fort Worth Jewish community and the Fort Worth City Council pose for a photo following the reading of a proclamation by the city council in support of Israel and the Fort Worth Jewish community Oct. 17, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

TJP Staff Report

The Fort Worth City Council issued a proclamation in support of the State of Israel and the Jewish community of Fort Worth Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the weekly city council meeting.

“With war and terrorism raging throughout Israel, we are all praying and crying for those we have lost, the injured and the hostages. For so many years, Israel has been given the short end of stick in the mainstream media and throughout the world. The importance of support for Israel and for local Jewish communities during these troubled times, from outside our community is so critical,” said Barry Abels, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

Abels added that the Jewish community is proud and grateful to the Fort Worth City Council, Mayor Mattie Parker and Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck, who is the council’s only Jewish member.

Beck, who coordinated the wording and issuance of the proclamation of support, read the proclamation at the meeting. She was joined by 28 members of the Jewish community including community leaders.

“It is hard to convey in words how meaningful it was to hear the proclamation read and have all of the city council stand with us and with Israel,” said Abels.

Federation Executive Director Barry Abels prepares to hang the Fort Worth City Council proclamation in support of Israel and the Fort Worth Jewish community in the office of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County. Photo: Courtesy

Abels added that it was particularly meaningful when Mayor Parker and members of the council joined them following the reading of the proclamation to share their thoughts and prayers as well as those that were attending the meeting for other business.

“It was like everyone present was with us in thought and spirit. I hope and pray that the outpouring of concern and support continues to grow and be sustained,” Abels said.

The full proclamation which has the Fort Worth city seal and is dated Oct. 17, reads as follows:

WHEREAS, the Jewish community has been an integral part of the Fort Worth community since before our founding when two Jewish merchants opened stores near the courthouse. As Fort Worth grew, so did the Jewish population, and in 1892 Congregation Ahavath Sholom was established as the City’s first synagogue; and,

WHEREAS, Fort Worth has long been a place of tolerance and support of the Jewish community dating back over a century when, in response to the barbaric programs by the Russian Empire, religious leaders of multiple faiths from across the City signed a Proclamation condemning the acts of the Russian Czar and raised money to resettle Jewish immigrants in Tarrant County; and,

WHEREAS, the State of Israel is an important ally to the United States and friend of the City of Fort Worth, and serves as the national homeland of the Jewish people representing their history, religion, culture, and Jewish identity; and,

WHEREAS, the mission of The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County is to build a strong and unified Jewish community in order to ensure the well-being and continuity of the Jewish people in Tarrant County, in Israel, and throughout the world; and,

WHEREAS, The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County urges elected leaders to stand with Israel and the Jewish community in Fort Worth and reject terrorism in the face of horrific, unprovoked attacks on the people of Israel that began on October 7, 2023; and,

WHEREAS, anti-Semitic rhetoric is on the rise across our nation and in our community. Fort Worth has recently suffered grotesque displays of hate and anti-Semitism in businesses and gathering places. These actions and the people who perpetuate them are not welcome in Fort Worth; and,

WHEREAS, in light of these recent events, it is incumbent upon the leaders of this community to stand with the Fort Worth City Council to call out these hate-driven actions and stand unequivocally with the people of Israel, The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County, and the entire Jewish Community of Fort Worth to mourn the lives tragically lost and pray for the end of the horrific violence targeted at the people of Israel and the Jewish community in Fort worth; and,

WHEREAS, the Fort Worth City Council encourages residents of Fort Worth to firmly reject all forms of hate in the City and show support and love for the hurting local Jewish community during these difficult times.

NOW THEREFORE:



The City of Fort Worth does hereby recognize and proclaim support for:

THE STATE OF ISRAEL, THE JEWISH FEDERATION OF FORT WORTH & TARRANT COUNTY, AND THIS JEWISH COMMUNITY



in the City of Fort Worth.