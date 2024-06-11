Four IDF soldiers killed in Gaza

Israel ground troops operating in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, June 1, 2024 Credit: IDF

The soldiers were killed when a blast brought down the building they were searching in Rafah. Six additional troops were wounded, five seriously.

By JNS Staff Report

June 11, 2024

Four Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed in action in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the military announced on Tuesday morning.

They were identified as Maj. Tal Pshebilski Shaulov, 24, Staff Sgt. Eitan Karlsbrun, 20, Sgt. Yair Levin, 19, and Sgt. Almog Shalom, 19.

The four, who all served in the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, were killed when a blast collapsed a building they were searching in Rafah.

Six additional troops were wounded in the incident, five seriously and one moderately, according to the IDF.

On Saturday, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, a member of the Israel Border Police’s “Yamam” National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was mortally wounded during a mission to recover four hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Zamora, 36, from Sde David, a moshav in southern Israel, is survived by his wife, Michal, and two children.

The total death toll among Israeli forces since the start of the Gaza ground operation on Oct. 27 now stands at 298, and at 650 on all fronts since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7.