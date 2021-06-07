Fred Greene

Fred A. Greene, 95, passed away on May 15, 2021. Fred was born in New Rochelle, New York, where he lived with his parents and brother. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved football and his Dallas Cowboys. Fred served in the U.S. Army during World War II and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1950 with a degree in journalism. After graduation, Fred moved to Corpus Christi and began working for the Corpus Christi Caller Times, where he met and married Ida Lee Golding. The two had a daughter, Jamie, and later moved to Dallas. When Ida Lee passed away from Parkinson’s disease, Fred founded the Dallas American Parkinson Diseases Association (APDA) chapter, serving as its first president. Fred later served on the board of directors of the National APDA, and went on to act as National APDA president for many years.

Fred’s many accomplishments include vice president of public relations for Zale’s Corporation and corporate communications director for Hydrometals Inc. Fred founded his own advertising agency, Greene-Webb Associates, serving as president. Fred later worked as director of public affairs at Wadley Blood Banks, consulting with Wadley and C.C. Young Retirement Community. Fred was an avid stamp collector and wrote a stamp column for the Dallas Morning News for many years. He founded the Collectors Club of Dallas, which focused on stamp collections, and was a part owner of the GreenPeach stamp store.

Fred married Libby Ann Aronstein Cohn in 1992. After 28 years and many travels, Libby Ann passed away just two days before Fred. Fred will be dearly missed by his daughters Jamie (Terry) Couchman, Ellen (Mark) Heller and Shelly (Bruce) Gopin; grandchildren Jordan and Garrett Heller, Jeremy, Zachary and Jessica Gopin; as well as by each of his many friends.