Friendship Circle to host Deli Pop-Up June 28

Photo: Leah Dubrawsky

In March, at The Intown Chabad, Kameron Hoffman served up a Friendship Circle Deli Pop-Up meal to customer Phoebe Bata. Hoffman is excited to return to this Sunday’s event.

Photo: Rachel Pinn

Rabbi Levi Dubrawsky, co-director of Dallas’ Friendship Circle, carving up goodness for this weekend’s Friendship Circle Deli Pop-Up at The Intown Chabad

Order by Sunday for mitzvahs and munchies

By Deb Silverthorn

Order a delicious sandwich and help children through Dallas’ Friendship Circle Deli Pop-Up! The nonprofit organization will be building kosher sky-high sandwiches with pastrami on homemade sourdough rye with coleslaw, Pickletopia pickles and drinks on the side. Orders must be placed in advance; sandwiches are available to order, while provisions are available, until Sunday, June 27, at 10 a.m. On Monday, June 28, pick-up will be from 5 to 6 p.m.; stay-and-eat, from 6 to 8 p.m., at The Intown Chabad, 2525 Worthington St. The event is supervised by Dallas Kosher.

“We’re so happy to be back, to create this opportunity for some of our Friendship Circle members and to provide a great meal that’s a mitzvah,” said Dallas Friendship Circle Director Leah Dubrawsky. “We’re still socially distancing and being cautious, but we’re so ready to get back to being together however that can be.”

The bread for the Deli Pop-Up is baked by Rabbi Levi Dubrawsky, Leah’s husband and co-director of Dallas Friendship Circle. “Levi started baking sourdough about five years ago and during the pandemic — like almost everyone, it seems — he really stepped it up,” said Leah. “The rye for a deli sandwich is the best and not so easy to find in Dallas.”

“It was so delicious, and I absolutely can’t wait. It’s really so good. The bread was incredible, everything from Pickletopia is always good and the meat was wonderful,” said Zoe Magid, who enjoyed the order she placed at a similar event in March for herself and her husband A.J. and who has already put in her order for Monday. “We love supporting Friendship Circle and we’re thrilled for its members to have this chance to earn some money. Really, it’s worth every cent and we’ll be back wherever they show up.”

Friendship Circle, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 1994, provides opportunities for those living with special needs to enjoy the company of teenage and young adult volunteers in a full range of social activities including camps, field trips, Shabbat and holiday-related programming and more. There are more than 80 groups in 60 cities around the world.

During the past 16 months, Dallas’ Friendship Circle — with participants ages 5 and older — has remained connected by drive-through carnivals and virtual programming opportunities including a Mom’s Night Babka Bake with Chef Jordona Kohn from The Market.

Dallas Friendship Circle volunteers have been mentoring adult members by providing tools for the workplace. The Deli Pop-Up will provide firsthand experience for greeters, servers and entertainers.

“My favorite part of working is hanging with Leah and seeing all the people. I love the bread that Leah and her husband make,” says Kameron Hoffman, who worked the March pop-up, and who will likely use some of his earnings to go bowling, take his sister to lunch and buy something for his room. “I’m excited to do the pop-up again. I hope we have lots of people come.”

For Asher Kogutt, who calls the Friendship Circle “some of my people,” the anticipation is building for his opportunity to work the pop-up. “It’s been a really long time and I miss everybody,” said Kogutt. “I’m so happy to see people and to be back together.”

Orders for the Deli Pop-Up may be placed at tinyurl.com/FRIENDSHIP-CIRCLE-DELI-POPUP. For general information about Dallas Friendship Circle, visit friendshipdallas.org.