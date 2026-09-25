From testimony to the classroom

Leslie Gelrubin Benitah interviews Holocaust survivor

Dr. Andras Lacko on Sept. 3, 2026, in Dallas. (Courtesy The Last Ones Foundation nonprofit)



The Last Ones nonprofit founder Leslie Gelrubin Benitah records Holocaust survivors and develops digital educational resources to help their stories reach future generations.

By Sharon Wisch-Ray

Leslie Gelrubin Benitah knows how to tell a story. A journalist and documentarian, she has combined those skills in pursuit of an increasingly urgent mission: ensuring that the stories of Holocaust survivors continue to reach future generations in the survivors’ own voices.

But first, there is babka.

When Benitah arrives at a survivor’s home for an interview that may last for hours, she always has a gift.

“My Mamie (grandmother) taught me you don’t go to someone’s house empty-handed,” she said.

Most often, it takes the form of a chocolate babka, made from a treasured family recipe.

It is a small gesture, but one that says something about the work Benitah has undertaken. Before the cameras, before the hours of questions, before asking someone to revisit memories more than 80 years old, there is a guest entering someone’s home. There is food on the table. There is conversation.

And, most importantly, there is listening.

That human connection is at the heart of The Last Ones Foundation nonprofit, the Holocaust education initiative Benitah founded in 2022. The granddaughter of four Holocaust survivors, she is racing against time to record some of the last people who can tell the story of the Holocaust as lived experience.

But recording their testimony is only the beginning.

For Benitah, the goal is transmission: finding ways for the people she interviews — their voices, personalities and individual stories — to continue reaching students who will grow up in a world without living Holocaust survivors.

She wants students to see the survivors as human beings.

That mission began long before The Last Ones had a name.

All four of Benitah’s grandparents were Holocaust survivors from Poland, and each survived the horrors of the Holocaust differently.

“There is no single Holocaust story,” Benitah said. “There are thousands of individual stories of persecution, loss, survival and rebuilding — and each one deserves to be preserved.”

Her own grandparents are a case in point.

Her paternal grandmother, Bajla Berliner, whom she called “Mamie,” was born in Łódź, Poland, in 1919. She endured both the Łódź and Warsaw ghettos. During the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, she escaped through the sewers and then spent nine months in hiding, concealed behind a sink in an extraordinarily small space.

Her paternal grandfather, Yitzhak Gelrubin, was born in Hrubieszów, Poland, in 1910. He, too, survived the Łódź and Warsaw ghettos and escaped the Warsaw Ghetto through the sewers during the uprising. He spent nine months in hiding with Bajla. Later, during a roundup, he was captured and was being transported toward Auschwitz. Benitah said her grandfather, who spoke perfect German, convinced German soldiers that a mistake had been made and that he should not have been among those being deported. He escaped and ultimately made his way to Kraków, where he went into hiding.

Her maternal grandmother, Bratislawa Kobak, was born in Kraków, Poland, in 1924. She lost her entire family during the Holocaust and survived by hiding in the forest, where she eventually met the father of the man who would become her husband. He took her in and helped conceal her with the rest of their group.

Her maternal grandfather, Dawid Birenbaum, was born in Radom, Poland, in 1922, before his family later moved to Lwów, Poland, now Lviv, Ukraine. He survived the Lwów Ghetto, including extreme hunger and deprivation. After his mother and younger brother were deported to Auschwitz, he escaped with his father and sister and went into hiding in the forest. For part of that time, they survived in a hole they had dug with their bare hands.

Growing up in France as the granddaughter of four survivors meant the Holocaust was not something Benitah first encountered in a history book. It was part of the fabric of her family. But, as in many survivor families, it was not discussed openly.

As a young child, Benitah remembers thinking the tattoo on her aunt’s arm must have been a telephone number she wanted to remember. As she grew older, she began piecing together the story behind it.

A pivotal moment came in the mid-1980s, when her parents and grandparents gathered around the television to watch Claude Lanzmann’s documentary “Shoah.”

The children had been sent to bed. Benitah, about 10 at the time, was curious and hid in the stairwell.

“No one was talking. No one,” she said. “I could just see my grandfather’s shoulders going up and down. I could tell he was crying.”

Benitah eventually became a journalist and then a documentary filmmaker, developing professionally some of the skills that now define her work with survivors: asking questions, listening closely and finding the human story within a much larger history.

From memory to transmission

In 2019, as she considered her own grandmother’s age, the urgency became impossible to ignore. Firsthand testimony would not be available forever.

The Last Ones Foundation followed in 2022 (thelastones.education).

The name reflects the reality at the center of its mission. The opportunity for a student to sit across from someone who can say “I was there” is disappearing.

Benitah cannot stop that passage of time.

What she believes she can do is change what happens afterward.

Her interviews can last for hours. She is interested in the history, but also in everything that makes the person sitting across from her a human being — the details, expressions, humor and emotions that distinguish one survivor from another.

And recording the testimony is only the starting point.

“It has to educate,” Benitah said. “Memory is not enough if you don’t have transmission. You need the transmission.”

Benitah knew there were already extensive archives of Holocaust testimony, including tens of thousands of interviews recorded by the USC Shoah Foundation. She did not want The Last Ones to become another archive.

“I want this to live,” she said.

The Last Ones turns the longer interviews into shorter testimony films and builds educational materials around them, including lesson plans, historical context and other resources that teachers can use in middle and high school classrooms.

Benitah said the goal is to give teachers compelling, accessible materials built around individual survivors and their stories.

The project was born in France, but its educational curriculum was developed in the United States and has been adopted by the Florida State Board of Education, where Benitah is based, as well as by schools and districts in other states.

According to The Last Ones Foundation website, 9624 teachers have enrolled; 4,221 schools are participating and video materials available online have been watched for more than 1 million hours.

She hopes the materials will reach more classrooms across the country, particularly in states where Holocaust education is required. Texas requires instruction on the Holocaust in public schools during Holocaust Remembrance Week in January. The Last Ones material, designed for sixth graders and older, is available online at no cost.

Leslie Gelrubin Benitah and Holocaust survivor Tova Feldman in Fort Worth Sept. 1, 2026.

(Photo: Courtesy The Last Ones Foundation nonprofit)

A visit to North Texas

Benitah’s path to North Texas came through a connection between her strategic advisor, fourth-generation Texan and former Dallasite Jerami Shecter-Peled, and Dallas Jewish Community Foundation CEO Megan Hyman. The two had crossed paths previously and reconnected at a Jewish Funders Network gathering, where Shecter-Peled told Hyman about The Last Ones and Benitah.

Hyman saw an opportunity to make connections.

The foundation did not fund The Last Ones or establish a formal partnership with the organization. Instead, Hyman served as what she described as a “matchmaker,” connecting Benitah with people in North Texas already working with Holocaust survivors, including Jewish Family Service of Dallas.

For Yaffa Podbilewicz-Weinberg, Ph.D., director of Holocaust Survivor Care at JFS Dallas, the value of a survivor telling his or her story is not limited to the people who will eventually hear it.

The telling itself can matter.

That was one reason Podbilewicz-Weinberg wanted survivors she works with to have the opportunity to participate in The Last Ones.

“I believe that the process of participation would be healing,” she said.

In her years working with Holocaust survivors, Podbilewicz-Weinberg has seen the desire to leave something behind become particularly meaningful late in life. There can be an urgency, she said, to communicate something that has not yet been said: “I want to tell this one more thing. I want others to know it.”

She also sees firsthand testimony as an important counter to misconceptions and minimization of the Holocaust and its impact on survivors.

“It is essential that we not only learn about that and have absolute certainty that all of that is true and happened,” she said, but that others can say, “I heard it directly from a Holocaust survivor.”

The survivors JFS Dallas serves are themselves diverse, Podbilewicz-Weinberg said, and so are their experiences and needs. JFS Dallas’ involvement can range from comprehensive case management to holiday visits and opportunities for survivors to help guide the program through its advisory board.

Five of those survivors — Tova Feldman, Dr. Andras Lacko, Julie Lefkovits, Walter Levy and Ilya Shor — sat down with Benitah during her North Texas visit.

The urgency Benitah talks about was evident even in planning the trip. Between the time she began contacting survivors and her arrival in North Texas, two people she had planned to interview died. Another survivor canceled because of health issues.

The five interviews she was able to complete also illustrated the point Benitah returns to again and again: There is no single survivor story.

Meeting Levy at 104 was extraordinary, she said.

“There is something almost impossible to describe about sitting across from someone who carries more than a century of history inside him and hearing that history directly from him,” Benitah said. “We are living through the very last years when this kind of encounter is still possible.”

Lacko’s interview moved through painful memories, warmth, humor and music. At the end, he sat down at the piano and played for her.

Those moments matter to Benitah because they preserve something beyond historical facts.

“I don’t want young people simply to learn what happened to Andras,” she said. “I want them to feel, in some small way, that they met him.”

With Lefkovits and her sister, the connection came through France. The sisters ended up there after the war, and the three began speaking French together.

“It was warm, spontaneous and funny, but also meaningful to me,” Benitah said. “These are exactly the moments I treasure in these interviews: beyond dates and historical facts, you suddenly connect through a language, a memory, a piece of someone’s life after survival.”

Who carries the mantle

For Benitah, preserving those individual lives also brings a responsibility for what happens to the stories once they have been entrusted to others.

“No two stories are interchangeable,” she said. “Each testimony adds another piece to an enormous human mosaic. Collectively they allow students to understand the scale of the Holocaust, but individually they prevent that scale from becoming abstract.”

The question is becoming more pressing as the generation of survivors dwindles: Who carries those stories next?

Sarah Golman is already living that next chapter.

Golman, chief operating officer of the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation, is the granddaughter of Max Glauben z”l, the longtime Dallas Holocaust educator and survivor of the Warsaw Ghetto, concentration camps and a death march to Dachau.

Glauben spent decades telling his story to students, museum visitors and participants on March of the Living trips. But he also understood that a time would come when survivors would no longer be able to tell those stories in person.

“When I’m gone, who carries the mantle?” Golman remembers her grandfather asking.

For Golman, the answer is deeply personal.

“I got to sit on my grandfather’s lap to hear his story,” Golman said. “My kids will sit with my dad and me, or go sit in the museum. But that is the anomaly to what Holocaust education will be like for next generations.”

For Golman, carrying her grandfather’s story forward also means carrying forward what he wanted people to take from it.

“How do we harness the Holocaust for good and for motivation to live positive Jewish lives?” she said. “That, to me, is the opportunity.”

Even Golman continued learning pieces of her grandfather’s story late in his life. While Glauben was recording hours of testimony for the USC Shoah Foundation’s Dimensions in Testimony project, she heard experiences she had never heard him recount before. Glauben’s interactive testimony is part of the Dimensions in Testimony exhibit at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

Golman recalled asking her grandfather why he had held on to some of the more difficult memories for so long.

“Because it wasn’t going to move us forward,” he told her.

After Glauben died in 2022, his family discovered another measure of the reach of all those years of storytelling: thousands of notes from schoolchildren and letters from teachers he had accumulated over the years.

“He was very intentional to share what happened without diminishing humanity,” Golman said. “Anyone who heard him, and I’ve heard this for years, always remarks how positive and upbeat he was. That his message was not of hate, but actually of love and what unites us, and the role we all play in making this world better.”

Benitah came away from North Texas thinking not only about the survivors she had recorded, but about what happens next.

She sees the region as a potential partner in expanding The Last Ones’ educational work, building on relationships with local institutions and educators.

In addition to meeting with community leaders during her North Texas visit, Benitah visited the DHHRM, where members of the Museum team met with her and shared information about the Museum’s work. The Museum and The Last Ones do not currently have a formal partnership.

Mary Pat Higgins, the Museum’s president and CEO, said the Museum values efforts to tell survivors’ stories.

“We appreciate the effort of all organizations telling the stories of Holocaust survivors,” Higgins said. “The more organizations that tell these stories, the further they will go and the broader their impact will be.”

For Benitah, the urgency remains the same: sitting down with survivors while that is still possible and preparing their stories for the classroom.

“Every survivor I interview is a reminder that we have a very small window left,” Benitah said. “Soon, students will no longer be able to sit across from a Holocaust survivor and ask, ‘What happened to you?’”

For Benitah, preserving those voices is not only about what happened more than 80 years ago.

“Memory is not an appointment with the past; it’s a contract with the present,” she said. “It’s not simply about looking back. It’s about recognizing what hatred, indifference and silence look like in your own time.”

Editor’s Note

We asked Leslie Gelrubin Benitah to share the recipe for her Mamie’s babka, which she often brings to the Holocaust survivors she interviews.

Mamie’s Babka

By Leslie Gelrubin Benitah

This is the babka I remember from my grandmother.

The problem with writing down Mamie’s recipes is that she rarely had exact measurements. I would ask, “How much?” and she would answer, “A little.” How much flour? “Until the dough is right.” How much butter? “Enough.”

So this is my attempt to put actual quantities around all those a little of this, a little of that instructions she gave me.

Ingredients

500 g all-purpose flour

25 g fresh yeast or 7 g active dry yeast

5 egg yolks plus 1 whole egg

120 g sugar

120 g unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1 packet vanilla sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

A generous pinch of salt

100–120 g raisins

First, the raisins

Mamie would soak the raisins first in warm water.

Soak them for about 30 minutes, then drain them very well.

Wake up the yeast

Mix the yeast with lukewarm water, a spoonful of the sugar and 2 spoonfuls of flour.

Leave it somewhere warm for 10–15 minutes, until it becomes foamy and alive.

Mamie would look at it rather than the clock.

“When it wakes up, it’s ready.”

Beat the 5 egg yolks and the whole egg with the remaining sugar until very pale, thick and fluffy.

Make the dough

Place the flour and salt in a large bowl.

Add the yeast mixture, beaten eggs, some lukewarm water, vanilla and lemon zest.

Knead for about 8–10 minutes.

Then slowly add the melted butter, continuing to knead until the dough becomes smooth, glossy and elastic.

This is exactly where Mamie’s instructions became less scientific:

“If it needs a little flour, give it a little flour.”

But don’t add too much. The dough should be soft and can remain slightly sticky. Too much flour will make the babka dry.

Knead for another 5–8 minutes, then gently work in the drained raisins.

Let her rise

Put the dough into a lightly buttered bowl, cover it with a clean kitchen towel and leave it somewhere warm for approximately 1½ hours, or until almost doubled in size.

Mamie would never have said “90 minutes.”

She would have said:

“Leave it alone. You’ll see when it’s ready.”

Butter the babka pan very generously.

Gently deflate the dough and place it into the pan. It should initially fill only about half of it.

Cover again and let rise for another 45 minutes to 1 hour, until beautifully puffed.

Bake at 350 F for approximately 40 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through.

If the top gets too dark before the inside is ready, loosely cover it with foil.

For us at home, babka was never really “dessert.”

It was breakfast. It was afternoon tea. It was something you cut another tiny slice of while standing in the kitchen.