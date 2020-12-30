Gary Hodak

Gary “Grisha” Hodak passed away peacefully Dec. 13, 2020, during Chanukah. He was born April 27, 1951, in Riga, Russia and was taken all too soon after a nearly 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s. He stayed strong even until the very, very end. He was the son of Lev and Elizabet Hodak of blessed memory, formerly of Kiryat Hayovel, Jerusalem. He is survived by his wife Shelley, daughter Ereet and son Oren (Shannon), all of Dallas, and amazing grandchildren Smith and Noah Hodak. He is also survived by his brother Zev and sister Sofi of Jerusalem.

Part of the family was murdered by the Nazis in Riga and part of the family escaped. His parents managed to immigrate to Israel when Gary was close to bar mitzvah age. He was especially proud of serving in the Israeli Air Force and fought in the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Shelley and Gary met while they were both living in Arad, Israel, and after the war came to the USA to visit. That visit turned into an extended stay lasting until the present time.

Gary always worked in aviation on corporate executive jets, first in Delaware, then Florida and finally Dallas. He worked extremely hard and became highly regarded in his field. He was director of avionics for many years at Associated Air at Love Field and last worked at King Aerospace in Addison.

Despite the fact he was dedicated to his profession, his family was near and dear to his heart and always was his first priority. He worked so very hard to provide an excellent life for his family and succeeded admirably. He enjoyed fixing and building things, jogging, taking long walks and working out, as well as drawing and painting. He will be remembered fondly for his appreciation of a wide variety of music and most notably his vivacious dancing style. Gary will be sorely missed by his loving family and those who were fortunate enough to have known such a good guy.

The funeral was held Dec. 14, with a graveside service officiated by Rabbi Mendel Dubrawsky at Agudas Achim Cemetery. Donations may be made to FIDF Friends of Israel Defense Forces in honor of his memory.