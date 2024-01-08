Gaza civilians reveal Hamas abuses

Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, the central Gaza, Jan. 7, 2024. (Photo: Majdi Fathi/TPS)

Palestinians tell Arabic-speaking IDF officers Hamas murders, steals food and takes their apartments.

By Pesach Benson

January 8, 2024

(JNS) — Gaza civilians reveal incidents of Hamas murder and abuse in phone calls with Israeli military officers released by the Israel Defense Forces on Monday.

The Palestinians were talking to Arabic-speaking officers of Unit 504, the IDF Israeli Intelligence Corps’s unit that specializes in human intelligence.

Hamas murdered his cousin for trying to seek help from @UNRWA .



Listen to Gazans’ reality under Hamas’ rule in Gaza: pic.twitter.com/7xGWuhEhiP — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 8, 2024

In one call, a Palestinian tells the officer that Hamas killed his cousin “yesterday.” When asked why, the Palestinian said, “Because he went to UNRWA,” the U.N. Relief and Works Agency.

In another call, a Palestinian tells the officer that Hamas is trying to evict him from his house.

“They want us to leave our homes so they can take control of them in order to shoot at you,” the Palestinian says.

“Because our houses are on the frontline, you understand? We keep our houses so that no one takes them over,” he continues, adding, “They [Hamas terrorists] want them [the houses] to get out through them, to break the walls and get out through them.”

Another Palestinian who called identified himself as a certified chef for a charity called “The American World Kitchen.” He told the officer that Hamas operatives frequently steal food.

“Yes, it’s food. It’s not that they steal food, I wish they would steal [just] food, they steal from the warehouses of the agency [UNRWA].”

He clarified that Hamas is currently not stealing from him, “But they are trying. When the supplies arrive, they try to steal.”

Israel has previously noted that Hamas is stealing food arriving in humanitarian deliveries to the Strip.