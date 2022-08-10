Gene Epstein

Gene Kenneth Epstein, 94, of Richardson, passed away Aug. 6, 2022.

He was born in Dallas June 13, 1928. Gene graduated from Forest Avenue High School and went on to the University of Texas Arlington; he did not receive his degree because the Army called him to service.

Gene married Lita Epstein Jan. 17, 1954. He had a career in jewelry sales for Zales, Gordon’s and Ace, later to become Adelstein’s. He was a member of many professional organizations throughout his life and had a great passion for gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Helen Epstein, grandson Nicholas Epstein, Dale Topletz, Tootsie Nodel and Margie Gould.

He is survived by his sons, Mark (Melinda) Epstein and David (Debbi) Epstein; his daughter, Tracy Epstein; his grandsons, Tyler (Megahn) Epstein and Collin Epstein; his granddaughter, Rachel (Joel) Kiser; and his four great-grandchildren, Fiona, Jack, Nava and Nicholas.

He will always be remembered for being a wonderful son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and good friend to many.

His graveside service was held Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Shearith Israel Cemetery on Dolphin Road in Dallas. Services provided by Dallas Jewish Funerals.