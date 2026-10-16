Goldberg family shares Poland, Israel experience

Orly Steinberg, left, welcomes the Goldberg family and Dallas, the therapy dog they sponsored through Friends of the Israel Defense Forces. With Steinberg, from left, are Abby Goldberg, Liora, Kari Goldberg and David Goldberg. (Courtesy Kari Goldberg)

By Rachel Tucker

When Kari Goldberg began planning a summer trip to Poland and Israel, she knew just how to capture her daughter Abby’s interest.

Abby, 18, a senior at Plano West Senior High School, loves to travel and often takes the lead in planning family vacations. Kari wanted to capitalize on that enthusiasm to give her daughter a deeper connection to her Jewish heritage before she leaves for college.

“She likes to plan all of our trips,” Goldberg said.

Kari and her husband, David, have visited Israel many times, including for Abby’s bat mitzvah during the COVID-19 pandemic. David had also traveled to Poland with his father years earlier.

This time, the family wanted Abby to experience Poland’s Jewish history and Israel in the aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023. Their niece Liora joined them for the journey.

They began in Krakow, visiting the Jewish Community Center and learning about its work supporting Ukrainian refugees and rebuilding Jewish life in Poland.

“It’s very impressive, and what they’re doing is phenomenal,” Goldberg said, noting that Jewish people are moving back to the area.

They also toured Auschwitz and Schindler’s Factory. Although Auschwitz was a somber experience, Goldberg said Schindler’s Factory made an even stronger impression.

“We ended up doing Schindler’s Factory, which that really, I think, hit us more than Auschwitz,” she said.

At Auschwitz, she explained, the large number of visitors and the pace of the tours made it difficult to absorb everything they were seeing.

“We all said ‘Never again’ after the Holocaust, and then Oct. 7 happened,” Goldberg said. “If we don’t stand up, it can happen again.”

From Poland, the family traveled to Israel, where their involvement with Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) provided opportunities to meet soldiers and families whose lives had been changed by the war.

The Goldbergs have supported FIDF since approximately 2018, and Kari previously served on its board. They wanted to see firsthand some of the programs they had helped support.

At Kibbutz Be’eri, a former resident whom Kari knew through her service on the FIDF board met the family and showed them the destruction left by the Oct. 7 attacks.

“He showed us where his house was, where his sister lived,” she said. “He told us a lot of stories. It was very heavy emotionally.”

The family also visited the Nova music festival memorial site, where photographs commemorate those murdered in the attack.

“David and I and Abby tried to look at each picture,” Goldberg said. “But there were so many.”

During their visit, they encountered Israeli soldiers preparing to enter Gaza. Goldberg said she learned that soldiers are sometimes brought to the memorial before deployment to remind them what they are fighting for.

Another meaningful part of the trip was meeting Orly Steinberg, whose son, Staff Sgt. Lior Steinberg, 20, was killed in June 2025 when an explosive device struck his military vehicle in Gaza. He served in the Givati Brigade.

“I’ve always wanted to sponsor a dog,” Goldberg said. When FIDF told the family about its relatively new therapy dog program, they decided to sponsor a red poodle for Steinberg. The family was given the opportunity to name him and chose Dallas.

After her son’s death, Steinberg became deeply depressed and struggled to get out of bed. Caring for Dallas helped change that.

“Once she got the dog, it made her get up and go outside to take him out,” Goldberg said. “She said it really changed her life. I mean, it really helped her.”

Steinberg welcomed the family into her home for lunch, giving them an opportunity to see firsthand the difference Dallas had made.

“When we were there, we got to meet and play with Dallas,” Goldberg said.

The Goldbergs also visited the program’s training facility.

The experience was so meaningful that the Goldbergs have asked to sponsor another dog. They’ve chosen two possible names: Tex for a male or Simi, short for simcha, for a female.

For Abby, the trip became more meaningful than she had initially anticipated.

“I went on this trip with my family expecting to make memories and make a lasting impact on my Judaism,” she said. “I knew it wouldn’t be an easy trip, but I came home changed for the better with the feeling of a deeper connection toward Israel and all the Jewish sites we visited.”

Kari said Israel felt different from previous visits. The country was still beautiful and its people welcoming, but there was a heaviness that hadn’t been there before.

Yet she was struck by the way Israelis continued to embrace life despite everything they had experienced.

“Every day is a blessing in Israel, and you can feel it,” she said.

Back home, Kari sees Abby’s Jewish connection expressed in her own way. She wears a Star of David, values family traditions and enjoys being part of Jewish life.

The family continues to gather for Shabbat dinner every Friday night.

Kari hopes other families will visit Israel and support organizations helping Israelis recover from the war.

“I think the Israelis need us more now than ever,” she said. “There’s a lot of organizations that really need our help, and we need to stand up and support them as much as we can.”