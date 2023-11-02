Governor Greg Abbott travels to Israel

Abbott reaffirms unwavering support of Texas

November 2, 2023

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, center and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, left, meet with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday morning, Nov. 2, 2023, as part of a solidarity mission coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest. Photo: Office of Governor Greg Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott arrived in Israel Thursday morning to reaffirm Texas’ enduring and unwavering support of the State of Israel, the Israeli people, and Israel’s right to self-defense amid acts of war by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas. This is Governor Abbott’s third trip to Israel since elected Governor in 2015.

“There is a deep, enduring bond between Texas and Israel, with the blessings of freedom and burdens of vigilance embedded in the histories of both our people,” said Governor Abbott. “Unfortunately, never has freedom in Israel been more threatened than it is right now — and the people of Israel are vigorously fighting to defend it. I look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of this horrific war and how we can continue to help Israel safeguard their freedom during this trip. Texas stands ready to offer our complete and total support to Israel in their fight against brutal terrorist organizations like Hamas.”

During the trip, Governor Abbott will meet with Israeli officials and visit with victims and impacted families to gain first-hand knowledge about the impacts of the Israel-Hamas war and ways Texas can continue to support Israel — America’s strongest ally in the Middle East. The Governor is joined on the trip by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. This trip is coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest.

On Monday, Governor Abbott directed members of the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission (THGAAC) to identify ways Texans can quickly report and take pre-emptive action against acts of antisemitism during an emergency meeting held by the Commission at the Texas Capitol in Austin.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott meets with members of the Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Commission in Austin Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Photo: Office of Governor Gregg Abbott

“There is a new urgency to what your duties are as members of the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission,” said Governor Abbott. “We face the devastating consequences of the Israel-Hamas conflict, and we are confronting massive and rapidly expanding antisemitism across the globe. These acts of hate and genocide must end. A core mission of the Commission is to combat antisemitism and share expertise and effective strategies to address accelerating antisemitism in the state of Texas. Thank you all here for calling this emergency meeting today. Let me be clear: Texas stands with Israel, Israel’s right to defend itself, and with our Jewish neighbors here in Texas.”

The Governor was joined in-person and virtually by THGAAC Chairman Kenny Goldberg, Consul General of Israel to the Southwest Livia Link-Raviv, and other members of the Commission. Goldberg also presented Governor Abbott with a copy of “The Book of Jewish Knowledge,” which outlines the accomplishments and contributions of the Jewish people throughout history.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to bolster security and combat antisemitism across Texas amid acts of war against the State of Israel and innocent civilians by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, including:

Previous significant action Governor Abbott has taken to ensure Texas maintains a strong and supportive relationship with Israel include: awarding more than $19 million through his Public Safety Office for security enhancement projects to houses of worship, such as synagogues; and banning all state agencies from engaging in business or investments with companies that boycott Israel.