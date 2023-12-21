Hamas fires massive rocket salvo at central Israel

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Woman injured in Ashkelon • Tel Aviv school hit by rocket fragments • Lapid meeting with French senators interrupted by rocket alarms.

JNS Staff Report

December 21, 2023

Hamas fired at least 30 rockets at Israel’s central region on Thursday afternoon, in the heaviest barrage in weeks.

The terrorist group’s “military” wing claimed responsibility for the attack. Terrorists in Gaza have fired more than 12,500 rockets at Israel since the Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 civilians and soldiers.

United Hatzalah reported that its medical teams “provided initial treatment to a woman in her 60s who fell down the stairs and suffered light injuries while running to the rocket shelter during a siren [alert] in Ashkelon in the latest rocket barrage. She was then transported to [the city’s] Barzilai Medical Center for further treatment.”

Shrapnel fell in several cities in the Greater Tel Aviv region. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties, the CEO of the Magen David Adom emergency medical service said.

A video showing the large barrage of rockets that were just fired from Gaza



This was filmed in Kfar Aza which is next to Gaza

“We are receiving a report of shrapnel falling in the city of Herzliya. Reports of shrapnel damage to property, but no reports of bodily harm. MADA [Magen David Adom] teams went out for scans in Rishon Letzion, Or Yehuda and Ashdod,” Eli Bin told Channel 12.

A rocket fragment reportedly fell on a school in Tel Aviv without causing any injuries. The school said that the children were in protected spaces as instructed.

The Iron Dome intercepted most of the missiles, with the rest hitting open territory.

The alarms interrupted a meeting in Ramat Gan that Israeli opposition leader and Yesh Atid Party chair Yair Lapid was holding with the visiting president and members of the French Senate.

A missile barrage was just fired on Israel during a meeting between opposition leader Yair Lapid and a delegation of French lawmakers



Lapid to the President of the French Senate: "This is a small example of what has been happening in Israel in recent months"

“This is a small example of what has been happening in Israel in recent months,” Lapid said.

The massive salvo came after no rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel on Wednesday for the first time since the Oct. 7 massacre, with the exception of the Nov. 25-30 ceasefire.