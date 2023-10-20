Hamas releases two hostages to refute Biden admin

The terror organization claimed it was releasing the prisoners for “humanitarian reasons.”

JNS Staff Report

(JNS) — Hamas on Friday released two hostages, whom the terror organization has held in the Gaza Strip since it conducted its devastating Oct. 7 cross-border invasion of southern Israel in which it killed 1,400 people and took more than 200 others captive.

Hamas stated that it freed a mother and daughter “for humanitarian reasons … to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless.”

U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders have called for Hamas to release all of the captives immediately.

The International Red Cross confirmed that the two were released, per Channel 12.

Hebrew-language media cited Israeli officials as saying that Hamas released the hostages without any promises in return from Jerusalem.

The Israel Defense Forces has informed 203 families that their loved ones have been kidnapped and taken to Gaza. The military also stressed that the situation is complex and some may have been killed.

Among the kidnapped are some 20 to 30 children and 10 to 20 senior citizens over the age of 60. Hostages include citizens of eight or nine countries in addition to Israel.

On Monday, Hamas released a video purportedly showing one of the Israeli abductees.

“I’m Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I’m in Gaza. I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot—I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand,” the woman says. She calls on Israel to “get me out of here as soon as possible.”

Shem was kidnapped while taking part in a music festival in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im, where Hamas gunmen also massacred at least 260 festival-goers.

Families of the captives have expressed anger at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approval on Wednesday of humanitarian aid deliveries of water, food and medicine to Gaza through Egypt.