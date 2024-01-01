Hamas rings in 2024 with rocket barrage on central Israel

Iron Dome aerial interceptions of Hamas rockets in southern Israel. (Photo: Oren Ravid/Shutterstock)

JNS Staff Report

January 1, 2024

The Hamas terror group welcomed in the new year by launching a wave of rockets towards southern and central Israel.

More than 20 rockets were launched at Israeli population centers just a few minutes after midnight, sending millions of people racing for shelter.

Sirens sounded in numerous locations in the center of the country, including Rehovot, Holon, Lod and Modiin, as well as Ashdod, Sderot and towns along the Gaza border.

🚨Sirens sounding in central Israel🚨 pic.twitter.com/KYd2ny0PBt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 31, 2023

The Iron Dome defense system intercepted most of the projectiles, with others landing in open areas.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

New year, same Hamas terrorism.



While 129 Israelis are still being held captive by Hamas in Gaza, Hamas also decided to start 2024 by launching a barrage of rockets at Israel.



There is no “happy” New Year until they are all home. pic.twitter.com/Szl23qcLqZ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 31, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces had expressed cautious optimism earlier on Sunday in the wake of a decrease in the number of rockets launched from the Strip, as Jerusalem is reportedly preparing to allow some residents of the country’s southwestern region to return home.

The sharp drop in rocket attacks is a direct result of the IDF’s ground operation in Gaza, during which many launch sites have been destroyed, the military added.

According to IDF data, in the first week of December, after Hamas violated the hostages-for-ceasefire deal, 75 rockets were launched at Israel per day on average. Last week, that number dropped to 14.

The figure does not include mortars launched at ground troops operating inside the coastal enclave, rockets falling into the Mediterranean and failed rocket launches.

According to Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster, the IDF has initiated an “orderly process” to allow Israeli evacuees who live between four and seven kilometers (2.5-4.4 miles) from the Gaza border to voluntarily return to their homes.